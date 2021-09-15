Megan and Rebecca Lovell, better known as Larkin Poe, will play the Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center Sept. 26.

The two-time Grammy nominated rock sister duo, will play 27 dates across the country and is sponsored by Monster Energy.

This will be the duo’s first major headlining tour. The sisters have opened for headliners such as Bob Seger and Keith Urban.

Larkin Poe’s 2019 album Venom and Faith, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

They earned their second Grammy nomination for their fifth studio album Self Made Man, which topped an array of Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, and climbed to number one on the Blues Albums and number two on the Americana/Folk Albums.

“Music is a bridge that can connect generations across time,” the duo said in a press release.

The two found fame in 2015 when they started their own YouTube series where they performed covers of their musical hero’s songs.

“We started a YouTube series dedicated to paying tribute to our musical hero’s that unexpectedly took off and when fans began requesting recorded versions of the songs, we began daydreaming about how an interpretive album might take place,” the group said in a statement.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 26. You can purchase your tickets by calling 1-(888)-MAC-ARTS or visit www.macarts.com or you can stop by the MAC box office.