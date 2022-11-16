PIKEVILLE — Prior to the 2022 general election on Nov. 8, the people in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky had two Democrats rpresenting them in the Kentucky General Assembly, however, now, that number is down to one.

Election results show that challenger Dr. Jacob D. Justice (R), of Elkhorn City, defeated incumbent 94th Dist. state Rep.Angie Hatton (D), who serves as the minority whip in the House. Justice received 57 percent of the votes, while Hatton only received 43 percent, according to unofficial election results.

Hatton, who served as state representative for the 94th district for the last six years, said she will need a few days to figure out where she is going to go from here.

“I’ve devoted so much of my life and energy to this job for the past six years that I really will have to think about what other direction I’d like to head in,” she said.

Losing her seat in the Kentucky General Assembly, Hatton said, will not keep her from continuing to help the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“Rest assured that I will dust myself off and find another way to keep helping Eastern Kentucky,” she said.

State Rep.-elect Justice said he is excited to get to Frankfort and be a voice for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“I really want to be in Frankfort,” said Justice. “I really want to help my home and my district.”

Justice said the process to get to where he is now was “crazy.”

“There has been so much work go into this,” Justice said. “It’s been really hard for my family … but it has all paid off now.”

Justice said he felt “very honored and overwhelmed” when he found out he had won.

He is ready, he said, to fight for the people of Eastern Kentucky who have felt left behind and forgotten for far too long.

“I want to be the fighting voice,” said Justice. “Making sure that we are acknowledged and that we’re getting stuff done here, too.”

Although the 94th district had a change in political party, in the 95th District, Ashley Tackett Laferty (D) once again secured her seat in the Kentucky General Assembly, defeating her opponent Brandon Spencer (R) with 59 percent of the votes.

Laferty remains the only Democrat representing Eastern Kentucky in the state House as all other state representatives for the region, post general election, are Republicans.

“‘Grateful’ is a good word to describe how I feel about the outcome of this election,” said Laferty. “I’m grateful to all the people who did so many things, both big or small, to support my campaign.”

Laferty said she is sincerely thankful to her family, friends and the voters of Pike and Floyd counties for re-electing her as their state representative.

“Most of all, I am grateful to the voters of my district, who, once again, have placed their faith in me to represent them in Frankfort,” Laferty said. “I look forward to getting back to the job of making the 95th district a better place to work, live and raise our children.”