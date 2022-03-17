Eastern Kentucky was once again on the receiving end of severe weather as much of the region was covered in snow beginning late Friday, March 11-12. .
Floyd County’s road crews were in place prior to the snow making its way to the area, allowing crews to pre-treat the highways.
The Floyd County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of salt spreaders and snow blades and trucks at its January meeting. According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the new equipment has made all of the difference.
“I was pleased with how our county crews performed. I didn’t receive one phone call or message complaining that the roads were not taken care of, and that has never happened,” said Williams.
There were approximately 560 reported power outages in the morning hours of March 12, between Big Sandy RECC and Kentucky Power. According to Williams, those were mainly due to fallen trees, but were remedied quickly.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way our magistrates and crews performed during this storm,” Williams said.
Floyd County is still cleaning up the results of New Year’s Day flooding that ravaged the area. District 4 road crews worked on Mare Creek on March 8, cleaning out the creek of debris and other obstructions.