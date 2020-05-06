The following criminal charges and lawsuits were recently filed in Floyd District Court and Floyd Circuit Court.
The charges and allegations filed in these cases are merely accusations. The accused is presumed innocent or not liable unless he/she is found guilty or liable.
Lawsuits filed
Ky. Division of Child Support, Carolyn Wallen vs. Ricky L. Crider
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. George Elste
MTAG vs. Bobby Thacker and unknown spouse, Jeremy Thacker and unknown spouse, Pike County District Court, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Clark D. Pergrem and unknown spouse, Jesse L. Rudd, Sandra Rudd, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Sara Jo Craft and unknown spouse, Shawn Stephens, unknown occupants of property, Ky. Power Company, Floyd County, Ky. W.Va. Gas Company
MTAG vs. Lafferty Investments, unknown occupants of property, U.S. Bank, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County
MTAG vs. James Brandon Spencer, Lisa Spencer, U.S. Bank, Virginia Drilling Company, Ky. Division of Collections, Machinery Sales & Services, First Guaranty Bank, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Sheila M. Little and unknown spouse, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County
Carrie Brooke Howell vs. Kody Howell
William Jeremy Slone vs. Delleda Meade Slone
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Justin L. Howell
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Criscella M. Robinette
Ky. Division of Child Support, Keisha Tackett vs. Lindon Tackett
Ky. Division of Child Support, Margaret D. hall vs. Sarah L. Tackett
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Myrl E. Bakers, Charlotte Baker
Nakita Meade vs. Donavon Meade
Jamie Lee Shepherd vs. Gregory Lee Shepherd
Jessica Markwell vs. Jeremiah Lee Markwell
Ashley Elizabeth Akers vs. Calvin Akers Jr.
Community Trust Bank vs. Sandra K. Marsillett
Bobby Blackburn vs. Jamie Sawyers, Jan Berkowitz
April Murphy vs. Brandon Murphy
Bank of America vs. Gloria Druso
Truist Bank vs. Leslie H. Smith Jr., Commonwealth of Kentucky, unknown defendant
Matthew Ryan Wike vs. Lisa Amber Wike
Greg Clark, Gerald Clark vs. Coca-Cola Consolidated, CCBBCC Corporation, Gregory Tackett, Dollar General Corporation, Tasha Goble
Ky. Division of Child Support, Kristi R. Fannin vs. William A. Hall
Donnie Johnson vs. Shawn Johnson
Colleen G. Compton vs. Ky. National Insurance Company, Ladonna A. Gayheart
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Estate of Donald D. Parker, William G. Parker and unknown spouse
MTAG vs. Sheila D. McMahan and unknown spouse, unknown spouse of Sherry McDonald, unknown occupants of property, Independent Capital Holdings, Ky. Lien Holdings, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Larry Douglas Hall, Amy D. Hall, Mid South Capital Partners, First Commonwealth Bank, Ky. Division of Unemployment Insurance, Ky. Division of Collections, RTLF-KY, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Betty Kay Pugh and unknown spouse, RTLF-KY, U.S. Bank, Citizens Bank of Pikeville, Floyd County
Lorria J. Gollihue vs. Tony D. Gollihue
Katherine Hendricks vs. Janice Davis
Brian Conn, Jennifer Conn vs. Cecil T. Jervis, Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Truist Bank vs. Michael Alley
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Ted Douglas Amburgey, unknown defendant
Elizabeth Hunt vs. Jessica Hunt, Floyd County Board of Education
Andrea Gayheart vs. Kayla Fields
Richard Rhodes Jr. vs. Appalachian Primary Care
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. Tiffany D. Akers
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care s. Teresa L. Hall
James W. Keathley Jr. vs. Jordan Conn
Loretta Williams vs. Samantha Bush
Randy Martin vs. Avery Allen, State Farm Mutual Insurance
Tidewater Finance vs. Michael Gibson, Susan Gibson
Kelly Wayne Williams vs. Rhonda Elizabeth Williams
Discover Bank vs. Miranda Tackett
Kristal Mitchell vs. Billy Mitchell
Darrell and Jamie Madden vs. Duane Lester, Steven Jenkins, Quality Natural Gas Properties
Gerald Walker vs. Cody Smith, Medallion Transport and Logistics
Christopher Hardy vs. John C. Clark, Safe Auto Insurance
Stallard Boyd, Stevie Hall vs. 3M Company, Mine Safety Appliances Company, Mine Service Company, Ky. Mine Supply,
Crown Asset Management vs. Drema Johnson
LVNV Funding vs. John M. Stephens
Citibank vs. Kimberly S. Slone
Juanita Hall vs. Jenny Price
Tammy Louise Hammonds vs. Darrin Ray Hammonds
Discover Bank vs. Dora V. Jervis
Kayla Edmonds vs. Timothy Donovan
Sallie H. Spates vs. Shannon S. Spates
Tony D. Gollihue vs. Lorria Gollihue
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Holly L. Mullins
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ashley N. Bryant vs. Larry J. Little
Ky. Division of Child Support, Jeanette O. Bray vs. Chelsea N. Maggard
Ky. Division of Child Support, Opal Shepherd vs. Tiffany L. Bowen
Ky. Division of Child Support, Raymond Conn vs. Sasha Conn
Ky. Division of Child Support, Kalee S. Patton vs. Alexandrea P. Hall
Larry D. Vanover vs. Marjorie Dawn Vanover
LVNV Funding vs. Ronald Thacker
Crown Asset Management vs. Stacey Handshoe, Theresa Bjerkness
Donnie Adams vs. Joshua Howard, Regina Adams
MTGLQ Investors vs. Tim Welch, Chasity Welch
Ky. Division of Child Support Enforcement, Ky. Foster Care vs. Joshua Bailey
James M. Hamilton vs. Thomas C. Daniels
Ky. Tax Bill Servicing vs. Tony Moore, unknown spouses of Jimmy Hayes, Tim Brewer, Tony Moore, Dora Johnson and Robert Harris, Floyd County, Mid South Capital Partners, Ky. Department of Revenue, Midland Funding
Amanda Jarrell vs. Herbert Griffith, Mishayla Tackett, Daniel Ratliff
Jamie Wicker vs. Gregory Wicker
Joe Estep vs. Victoria Walls
Morris White Sills III vs. Alicia Ann Salisbury
Mary Barnett vs. Eula Gayheart, Ky. Farm Bureau
Ky. Division of Child Support Enforcement, Ky. Foster Care vs. Timothy B. Donovan
Ky. Division of Child Support Enforcement, Ky. Foster Care vs. Kayla Tucker
Austin Spears vs. Highlands Hospital Corporation, Philip Zambos, M.D.
Jodi P. Elliott vs. Donald A. Elliott
Sara B. Carroll vs. Michael R. Carroll
US Bank National Association vs. Connie Hubbard, Craig Hubbard, Josh Hubbard and their unknown spouses, HSBC Mortgage Services
Nathan R. Helton vs. Kieayra Castle
John David Friend vs. Jacob Montgomery, Progressive Insurance
Sheilia Gambill vs. Allison Hale, Jonathan Hale
Tammy Addington, Bailey Addington vs. Clifton Johnson, Fouts Trucking
Brandon Adams vs. Brandi Johnson, Erie Insurance
Felony cases filed
Rodney R. Thompson: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Larry A. Cole: fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing/evading police
Charles Hall Jr.: third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting contraband
Michael Barnes: first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree criminal mischief
Andrew Crum: convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment
Charles Steven Goodman: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment
Eric Roberts, of Prestonsburg; first-degree robbery, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct
Cleve Tackett: possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, fourth offense or more
William A. Johnson: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Paul Landsaw: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Sabrina Dawn Teel: flagrant nonsupport
Daryl Wayne Hunter: no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance
Aaron Tyler Welch: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Kody Allen Howell: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda L. Adkins: second-degree escape, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Donna Yates: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Misdemeanor charges filed
Nathan Hall: second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christina Tackett: possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Angela J. Manns: alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to notify address change
Regina Dawn Cline: third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Shandra Bearden: third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container
Jonathan Endicott: second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Angela Dawn Thompson: second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing
Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second- and third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglary tools
Christian Crace: possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance not in original container, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Agon Short: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Jennifer L. Collins: second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana
Jimmy Earnest: fourth-degree assault
Walker Ray Ratliff: third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Melinda Sue Blakeman: fourth-degree assault
Chad Edward Allen: theft by unlawful taking, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance
Angela Dawn Thompson: second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing
Amanda Evans: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Katerina Pratt: public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor
Kerbit Jeffrey Little: menacing, resisting arrest
Merlin Conn: alcohol intoxication in a public place
Timothy Hall: four counts of fourth-degree assault
Jayantilal A. Patel: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
Susan R. Bentley: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
Larry Tyler Simpkins: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
Courtney Hall: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
Matthew Lee Cline: third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Johnathon R. Myers: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Kameron Brady Rice: driving under the influence, possession of marijuana
Nathan Ray Frasure: fishing without a license
Ashley Renee Holbrook: theft by unlawful taking
Bradley Howell: possession of drug paraphernalia
Emily Johnson: possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor
Jackie Lee Perry: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
