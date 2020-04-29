The following criminal charges and lawsuits were recently filed in Floyd District Court and Floyd Circuit Court.

The charges and allegations filed in these cases are merely accusations. The accused is presumed innocent or not liable unless he/she is found guilty or liable.

Lawsuits filed

Ky. Division of Child Support, Carolyn Wallen vs. Ricky L. Crider

Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. George Elste

MTAG vs. Bobby Thacker and unknown spouse, Jeremy Thacker and unknown spouse, Pike County District Court, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County

MTAG vs. Clark D. Pergrem and unknown spouse, Jesse L. Rudd, Sandra Rudd, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County

MTAG vs. Sara Jo Craft and unknown spouse, Shawn Stephens, unknown occupants of property, Ky. Power Company, Floyd County, Ky. W.Va. Gas Company

MTAG vs. Lafferty Investments, unknown occupants of property, U.S. Bank, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County

MTAG vs. James Brandon Spencer, Lisa Spencer, U.S. Bank, Virginia Drilling Company, Ky. Division of Collections, Machinery Sales & Services, First Guaranty Bank, Floyd County

MTAG vs. Sheila M. Little and unknown spouse, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County

Carrie Brooke Howell vs. Kody Howell

William Jeremy Slone vs. Delleda Meade Slone

Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Justin L. Howell

Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Criscella M. Robinette

Ky. Division of Child Support, Keisha Tackett vs. Lindon Tackett

Ky. Division of Child Support, Margaret D. hall vs. Sarah L. Tackett

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Myrl E. Bakers, Charlotte Baker

Nakita Meade vs. Donavon Meade

Jamie Lee Shepherd vs. Gregory Lee Shepherd

Jessica Markwell vs. Jeremiah Lee Markwell

Ashley Elizabeth Akers vs. Calvin Akers Jr.

Community Trust Bank vs. Sandra K. Marsillett

Bobby Blackburn vs. Jamie Sawyers, Jan Berkowitz

April Murphy vs. Brandon Murphy

Bank of America vs. Gloria Druso

Truist Bank vs. Leslie H. Smith Jr., Commonwealth of Kentucky, unknown defendant

Matthew Ryan Wike vs. Lisa Amber Wike

Greg Clark, Gerald Clark vs. Coca-Cola Consolidated, CCBBCC Corporation, Gregory Tackett, Dollar General Corporation, Tasha Goble

Ky. Division of Child Support, Kristi R. Fannin vs. William A. Hall

Donnie Johnson vs. Shawn Johnson

Colleen G. Compton vs. Ky. National Insurance Company, Ladonna A. Gayheart

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Estate of Donald D. Parker, William G. Parker and unknown spouse

MTAG vs. Sheila D. McMahan and unknown spouse, unknown spouse of Sherry McDonald, unknown occupants of property, Independent Capital Holdings, Ky. Lien Holdings, Floyd County

MTAG vs. Larry Douglas Hall, Amy D. Hall, Mid South Capital Partners, First Commonwealth Bank,  Ky. Division of Unemployment Insurance, Ky. Division of Collections, RTLF-KY, Floyd County

MTAG vs. Betty Kay Pugh and unknown spouse, RTLF-KY, U.S. Bank, Citizens Bank of Pikeville, Floyd County

Lorria J. Gollihue vs. Tony D. Gollihue

Katherine Hendricks vs. Janice Davis

Brian Conn, Jennifer Conn vs. Cecil T. Jervis, Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Truist Bank vs. Michael Alley

Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Ted Douglas Amburgey, unknown defendant

Elizabeth Hunt vs. Jessica Hunt, Floyd County Board of Education

Andrea Gayheart vs. Kayla Fields

Richard Rhodes Jr. vs. Appalachian Primary Care

Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. Tiffany D. Akers

Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care s. Teresa L. Hall

James W. Keathley Jr. vs. Jordan Conn

Loretta Williams vs. Samantha Bush

Randy Martin vs. Avery Allen, State Farm Mutual Insurance

Tidewater Finance vs. Michael Gibson, Susan Gibson

Kelly Wayne Williams vs. Rhonda Elizabeth Williams

Discover Bank vs. Miranda Tackett

Kristal Mitchell vs. Billy Mitchell

Darrell and Jamie Madden vs. Duane Lester, Steven Jenkins, Quality Natural Gas Properties

Gerald Walker vs. Cody Smith, Medallion Transport and Logistics

Christopher Hardy vs. John C. Clark, Safe Auto Insurance

Stallard Boyd, Stevie Hall vs. 3M Company, Mine Safety Appliances Company, Mine Service Company, Ky. Mine Supply,

Crown Asset Management vs. Drema Johnson

LVNV Funding vs. John M. Stephens

Citibank vs. Kimberly S. Slone

Juanita Hall vs. Jenny Price

Tammy Louise Hammonds vs. Darrin Ray Hammonds

Discover Bank vs. Dora V. Jervis

Kayla Edmonds vs. Timothy Donovan

Sallie H. Spates vs. Shannon S. Spates

Tony D. Gollihue vs. Lorria Gollihue

Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Holly L. Mullins

Ky. Division of Child Support, Ashley N. Bryant vs. Larry J. Little

Ky. Division of Child Support, Jeanette O. Bray vs. Chelsea N. Maggard

Ky. Division of Child Support, Opal Shepherd vs. Tiffany L. Bowen

Ky. Division of Child Support, Raymond Conn vs. Sasha Conn

Ky. Division of Child Support, Kalee S. Patton vs. Alexandrea P. Hall

Larry D. Vanover vs. Marjorie Dawn Vanover

Felony cases filed

Rodney R. Thompson, age and address unavailable; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Larry A. Cole, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing/evading police

Charles Hall Jr., age and address unavailable; third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting contraband

Michael Barnes, age and address unavailable; first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree criminal mischief

Andrew Crum, age and address unavailable; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment

Charles Steven Goodman, age and address unavailable; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment

Misdemeanor charges filed

Nathan Hall, age and address unavailable; second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Tackett, age and address unavailable; possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance

Angela J. Manns, age and address unavailable; alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to notify address change

Regina Dawn Cline, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance

Shandra Bearden, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container

Jonathan Endicott, age and address unavailable; second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance

Angela Dawn Thompson, age and address unavailable; second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing

Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second- and third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglary tools

Christian Crace, age and address unavailable; possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance not in original container, public intoxication of a controlled substance

Agon Short, age and address unavailable; public intoxication of a controlled substance

Jennifer L. Collins, age and address unavailable; second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana

Jimmy Earnest, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault

Walker Ray Ratliff, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance

Melinda Sue Blakeman, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault

Chad Edward Allen, age and address unavailable; theft by unlawful taking, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance

