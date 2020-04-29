The following criminal charges and lawsuits were recently filed in Floyd District Court and Floyd Circuit Court.
The charges and allegations filed in these cases are merely accusations. The accused is presumed innocent or not liable unless he/she is found guilty or liable.
Lawsuits filed
Ky. Division of Child Support, Carolyn Wallen vs. Ricky L. Crider
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. George Elste
MTAG vs. Bobby Thacker and unknown spouse, Jeremy Thacker and unknown spouse, Pike County District Court, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Clark D. Pergrem and unknown spouse, Jesse L. Rudd, Sandra Rudd, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Sara Jo Craft and unknown spouse, Shawn Stephens, unknown occupants of property, Ky. Power Company, Floyd County, Ky. W.Va. Gas Company
MTAG vs. Lafferty Investments, unknown occupants of property, U.S. Bank, Ky. Division of Collections, Floyd County
MTAG vs. James Brandon Spencer, Lisa Spencer, U.S. Bank, Virginia Drilling Company, Ky. Division of Collections, Machinery Sales & Services, First Guaranty Bank, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Sheila M. Little and unknown spouse, unknown occupants of property, Floyd County
Carrie Brooke Howell vs. Kody Howell
William Jeremy Slone vs. Delleda Meade Slone
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Justin L. Howell
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Criscella M. Robinette
Ky. Division of Child Support, Keisha Tackett vs. Lindon Tackett
Ky. Division of Child Support, Margaret D. hall vs. Sarah L. Tackett
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Myrl E. Bakers, Charlotte Baker
Nakita Meade vs. Donavon Meade
Jamie Lee Shepherd vs. Gregory Lee Shepherd
Jessica Markwell vs. Jeremiah Lee Markwell
Ashley Elizabeth Akers vs. Calvin Akers Jr.
Community Trust Bank vs. Sandra K. Marsillett
Bobby Blackburn vs. Jamie Sawyers, Jan Berkowitz
April Murphy vs. Brandon Murphy
Bank of America vs. Gloria Druso
Truist Bank vs. Leslie H. Smith Jr., Commonwealth of Kentucky, unknown defendant
Matthew Ryan Wike vs. Lisa Amber Wike
Greg Clark, Gerald Clark vs. Coca-Cola Consolidated, CCBBCC Corporation, Gregory Tackett, Dollar General Corporation, Tasha Goble
Ky. Division of Child Support, Kristi R. Fannin vs. William A. Hall
Donnie Johnson vs. Shawn Johnson
Colleen G. Compton vs. Ky. National Insurance Company, Ladonna A. Gayheart
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance vs. Estate of Donald D. Parker, William G. Parker and unknown spouse
MTAG vs. Sheila D. McMahan and unknown spouse, unknown spouse of Sherry McDonald, unknown occupants of property, Independent Capital Holdings, Ky. Lien Holdings, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Larry Douglas Hall, Amy D. Hall, Mid South Capital Partners, First Commonwealth Bank, Ky. Division of Unemployment Insurance, Ky. Division of Collections, RTLF-KY, Floyd County
MTAG vs. Betty Kay Pugh and unknown spouse, RTLF-KY, U.S. Bank, Citizens Bank of Pikeville, Floyd County
Lorria J. Gollihue vs. Tony D. Gollihue
Katherine Hendricks vs. Janice Davis
Brian Conn, Jennifer Conn vs. Cecil T. Jervis, Progressive Direct Insurance Company
Truist Bank vs. Michael Alley
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Ted Douglas Amburgey, unknown defendant
Elizabeth Hunt vs. Jessica Hunt, Floyd County Board of Education
Andrea Gayheart vs. Kayla Fields
Richard Rhodes Jr. vs. Appalachian Primary Care
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care vs. Tiffany D. Akers
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ky. Foster Care s. Teresa L. Hall
James W. Keathley Jr. vs. Jordan Conn
Loretta Williams vs. Samantha Bush
Randy Martin vs. Avery Allen, State Farm Mutual Insurance
Tidewater Finance vs. Michael Gibson, Susan Gibson
Kelly Wayne Williams vs. Rhonda Elizabeth Williams
Discover Bank vs. Miranda Tackett
Kristal Mitchell vs. Billy Mitchell
Darrell and Jamie Madden vs. Duane Lester, Steven Jenkins, Quality Natural Gas Properties
Gerald Walker vs. Cody Smith, Medallion Transport and Logistics
Christopher Hardy vs. John C. Clark, Safe Auto Insurance
Stallard Boyd, Stevie Hall vs. 3M Company, Mine Safety Appliances Company, Mine Service Company, Ky. Mine Supply,
Crown Asset Management vs. Drema Johnson
LVNV Funding vs. John M. Stephens
Citibank vs. Kimberly S. Slone
Juanita Hall vs. Jenny Price
Tammy Louise Hammonds vs. Darrin Ray Hammonds
Discover Bank vs. Dora V. Jervis
Kayla Edmonds vs. Timothy Donovan
Sallie H. Spates vs. Shannon S. Spates
Tony D. Gollihue vs. Lorria Gollihue
Ky. Division of Child Support vs. Holly L. Mullins
Ky. Division of Child Support, Ashley N. Bryant vs. Larry J. Little
Ky. Division of Child Support, Jeanette O. Bray vs. Chelsea N. Maggard
Ky. Division of Child Support, Opal Shepherd vs. Tiffany L. Bowen
Ky. Division of Child Support, Raymond Conn vs. Sasha Conn
Ky. Division of Child Support, Kalee S. Patton vs. Alexandrea P. Hall
Larry D. Vanover vs. Marjorie Dawn Vanover
Felony cases filed
Rodney R. Thompson, age and address unavailable; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Larry A. Cole, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing/evading police
Charles Hall Jr., age and address unavailable; third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting contraband
Michael Barnes, age and address unavailable; first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree criminal mischief
Andrew Crum, age and address unavailable; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment
Charles Steven Goodman, age and address unavailable; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment
Misdemeanor charges filed
Nathan Hall, age and address unavailable; second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christina Tackett, age and address unavailable; possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Angela J. Manns, age and address unavailable; alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to notify address change
Regina Dawn Cline, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Shandra Bearden, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container
Jonathan Endicott, age and address unavailable; second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Angela Dawn Thompson, age and address unavailable; second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing
Clayton Shepherd, age unavailable, of David; second- and third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglary tools
Christian Crace, age and address unavailable; possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance not in original container, public intoxication of a controlled substance
Agon Short, age and address unavailable; public intoxication of a controlled substance
Jennifer L. Collins, age and address unavailable; second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana
Jimmy Earnest, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault
Walker Ray Ratliff, age and address unavailable; third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Melinda Sue Blakeman, age and address unavailable; fourth-degree assault
Chad Edward Allen, age and address unavailable; theft by unlawful taking, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance
