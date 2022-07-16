Leadership Kentucky has announced the members of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2022.
BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The program is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant and private funding from Whitaker Bank Foundation, AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power, and other generous donors.
BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the primary goal is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Ashland in July, Cumberland County in August, Pineville/Bell County in September, Pikeville in October, and Berea and Frankfort in November. The program start date is July 13.
This year’s class includes 43 participants from 22 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:
Christie Abrams — Wolf County — Wolfe County Tourism Commission
Collin Alexander — Rowan County — AppHarvest
Jeremiah Banks — Laurel County — First Baptist Church of Corbin
Matthew Bertram — Wayne County — Conley Bottom Resort
Cynthia Bohon — Johnson County — Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Rebecca Bray – Jackson County — RRJ Solutions
Dustin Burchett — Greenup County — City of Raceland
Annie Carter — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.
R.J. Conroy — Laurel County — University of the Cumberlands
Kari Cornett — Johnson County — Teach for America
Jacqueline Corum — Madison County — Brushy Fork Leadership Institute
Breonna Douglas — Perry County — Abbvie
Claudette Enriquez — Perry County — WYMT
Jessica Fyfe — Garrard County — Whitaker Bank
Sydney Holcombe — Whitley County — The Holler Creative, LLC.
Tiffany Hollon — Breathitt County — Bluegrass Care Navigators
Evelyn Hudson — Breathitt County — Hazard Community & Technical College
Sam Keathley — Powell County — Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS)
Vanessa Keeton — Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care
Josh Kesler — Floyd County — Appalachian Wireless Arena
Adam Larkin — Laurel County — Gitt Apparel
Ashley Lopez — Lincoln County — Isaiah House Treatment Center
Jamie Maynard-Gilliam — Lawrence County — Operation UNITE
Sabrina McWhorter — Carter County — SOAR Shaping Our Appalachian Region
Jeremy Meece — Casey County — Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment
Kaitlyn Miller — Perry County — Berea College Partners for Education
Dr. Bruce E. Mitchell II — Madison County — Eastern Kentucky University
Shelby Morrison — Boyd County — Greg Gibson Insurance & Financial Services
Tori Mouser — Whitley County — City of Corbin
Brianna Muncy – Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care
Scott Murphy – Lawrence County — Ramey-Estep Homes
Katlyn Nutter — Madison County — Barnes & Noble Education
Rikiyah Pryor – Pulaski County — Citizens Bank
Alison Pyles – Pulaski County — City of Burnside
Cole Raines — Harlan County — One Harlan County
TJ Rayhill — Casey County — Liberty Project
DJ Rymer — Boyd County — City of Ashland
Lerah Scott — Boyd County — Kentucky Power
Shadow Skaggs — Carter County – FirstLight Home Care of Eastern Kentucky
Andrew Steele — Boyd County — Boyd County Tourism & Convention Bureau
Megan Stepp — Perry County — Kentucky River Area Development District
Lucas Stuart — Greenup County — Camp Investments, LLC
Aaron Sturgill — Whitley County — Home Helpers Home Care