Leadership Kentucky has announced the members of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2022.

BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The program is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant and private funding from Whitaker Bank Foundation, AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power, and other generous donors.

BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the primary goal is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning, and community engagement. The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across Eastern Kentucky: Ashland in July, Cumberland County in August, Pineville/Bell County in September, Pikeville in October, and Berea and Frankfort in November. The program start date is July 13.

This year’s class includes 43 participants from 22 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

Christie Abrams — Wolf County — Wolfe County Tourism Commission

Collin Alexander — Rowan County — AppHarvest

Jeremiah Banks — Laurel County — First Baptist Church of Corbin

Matthew Bertram — Wayne County — Conley Bottom Resort

Cynthia Bohon — Johnson County — Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Rebecca Bray – Jackson County — RRJ Solutions

Dustin Burchett — Greenup County — City of Raceland

Annie Carter — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.

R.J. Conroy — Laurel County — University of the Cumberlands

Kari Cornett — Johnson County — Teach for America

Jacqueline Corum — Madison County — Brushy Fork Leadership Institute

Breonna Douglas — Perry County — Abbvie

Claudette Enriquez — Perry County — WYMT

Jessica Fyfe — Garrard County — Whitaker Bank

Sydney Holcombe — Whitley County — The Holler Creative, LLC.

Tiffany Hollon — Breathitt County — Bluegrass Care Navigators

Evelyn Hudson — Breathitt County — Hazard Community & Technical College

Sam Keathley — Powell County — Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS)

Vanessa Keeton — Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care

Josh Kesler — Floyd County — Appalachian Wireless Arena

Adam Larkin — Laurel County — Gitt Apparel

Ashley Lopez — Lincoln County — Isaiah House Treatment Center

Jamie Maynard-Gilliam — Lawrence County — Operation UNITE

Sabrina McWhorter — Carter County — SOAR Shaping Our Appalachian Region

Jeremy Meece — Casey County — Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment

Kaitlyn Miller — Perry County — Berea College Partners for Education

Dr. Bruce E. Mitchell II — Madison County — Eastern Kentucky University

Shelby Morrison — Boyd County — Greg Gibson Insurance & Financial Services

Tori Mouser — Whitley County — City of Corbin

Brianna Muncy – Lawrence County — Addiction Recovery Care

Scott Murphy – Lawrence County — Ramey-Estep Homes

Katlyn Nutter — Madison County — Barnes & Noble Education

Rikiyah Pryor – Pulaski County — Citizens Bank

Alison Pyles – Pulaski County — City of Burnside

Cole Raines — Harlan County — One Harlan County

TJ Rayhill — Casey County — Liberty Project

DJ Rymer — Boyd County — City of Ashland

Lerah Scott — Boyd County — Kentucky Power

Shadow Skaggs — Carter County – FirstLight Home Care of Eastern Kentucky

Andrew Steele — Boyd County — Boyd County Tourism & Convention Bureau

Megan Stepp — Perry County — Kentucky River Area Development District

Lucas Stuart — Greenup County — Camp Investments, LLC

Aaron Sturgill — Whitley County — Home Helpers Home Care