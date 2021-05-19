After more than 30 years of entertaining, a local legendary comedian has announced he will be retiring following his final show which is slated for mid June.
On Wednesday, May 12, house comedian for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry at the Mountain Arts Center Fred Goble, also known as “Munroe,” has announced his retirement after 30 years of entertaining locals, out of state tour buses, businesses, and politicians. According to press statement sent out by the MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell, Goble's final show, "A Night for Munroe," will be on June 19 as the MAC will honor and thank him for all he has done.
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry had their first public show in May 1991, according to the statement, and Goble has participated in every season since then. Aside from being part of the cast, Goble also had many duties off-stage that made the Kentucky Opry and the MAC what they are today.
Goble has been a part of the show’s creative team, produced the majority of the comedy, written songs, helped with the Jr. Pros, and even acted as a “tour manager” in the early days of traveling.
Goble, Campbell said in the statement, was also instrumental helping to secure funding for the MAC leading up to its grand opening. Since the first stage light beamed in 1996, he has been a tireless promoter of the performing arts center. He, Campbell added, has held various jobs with the MAC itself, including assistant director at one time. Goble has consistently gone out of his way to let someone know about what the next coming attraction is, or the top-of-the-line technology that exists within.
“A Night for Munroe” will be Saturday, June 19 , as that is also opening night of the summer season. The shows will continue on June 25-26. After a July 4 holiday break, the season will finish up July 10, 17 and 24. Stay tuned for more details about the season, as well as possible special guests.