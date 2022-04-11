Legendary country music group, The Oak Ridge Boys made a stop in Prestonsburg and the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, April 2, as part of their “Elvira 40” Tour.
Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the quartet performed their iconic hits such as “Elvira,” “American Made” and “Bobbie Sue.”
Originally based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, The Oak Ridge Boys have always enjoyed a large following in the Appalachian region.
The concert was originally scheduled for August. However, it had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.