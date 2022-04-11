4-6 Oak Ridge Boys 1.jpg

Legendary country music quartet The Oak Ridge Boys perform live at the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, April 2.

Legendary country music group, The Oak Ridge Boys made a stop in Prestonsburg and the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, April 2, as part of their “Elvira 40” Tour.

 Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the quartet performed their iconic hits such as “Elvira,” “American Made” and “Bobbie Sue.”

Originally based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, The Oak Ridge Boys have always enjoyed a large following in the Appalachian region.

The concert was originally scheduled for August. However, it had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

4-6 Oak Ridge Boys 2.jpg

Founding member of the Oak Ridge BOys William Lee Golden, with his signature white beard, performs on stage at the MAC on Saturday to a near sold-out crowd.

Tags