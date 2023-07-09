PIKEVILLE — Kentucky Power residential customers are facing the possibility of a maximum 18.3 percent increase on their bills, which is drawing opposition from legislator and raising concern among those who work to support the vulnerable in the community.

On June 29, the company was expected to file an application with the PSC requesting a 13.6 percent revenue increase.

The filing includes a rate increase of 18.3 percent for residential service, 8.6 percent for industrial general service and 12.8 percent for general service.

Debby Bailey, executive director of Grace Community Kitchen, said people in the community are already struggling with power bills and a rate hike will only add to their problems.

“I hear from individuals struggling with the decision to buy food or pay bills,” said Bailey. “With a rate hike, the problem will only compound and I don’t know how some families will ever dig themselves out of the hole of debt.”

Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty (D-Martin), who represents the 95th District in Pike and Floyd counties) echoed her sentiments.

“I strongly oppose any request by Kentucky Power to increase our electric bills,” said Laferty. “If approved by the PSC, this proposal will have a crippling effect on many of the families who already struggle to pay utility rates that rival, if not exceed, what they’re paying for housing.”

In 2015, according to 94th Dist. state Rep. Jacob Justice (R-Elkhorn City), Kentucky was ranked number three in the nation for lowest utility rates.

Today, he said, Kentucky is ranked number 21. Environmental regulations, he said, are a major factor.

“Utility companies in Kentucky have shut down 11 coal fired power plants in the last seven years,” said Justice. “And power grid operators are continually sounding the alarm that our electric grid cannot sustain these rapid coal plant closures.”

Earlier this year, Laferty said, the General Assembly passed a law proposed to help Kentucky Power and its rate paying customers.

The law, approved as Senate Bill 192 which was sponsored by 31st Dist. state Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville), granted permission to investor-owned electric utilities to apply to the PSC to finance through securitization.

“Frankly, I am shocked that has been followed by a request for an 18.3 percent increase on residential services,” said Laferty. “This is wrong; it will hurt an already hurting region and it will drive people away.”

According to the announcement from Kentucky Power, in the filing, the company is also requesting a finance order to securitize certain regulatory assets.

During the June 8 Natural Resources and Energy Interim Joint Committee meeting, Kentucky Power President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy Wiseman said securitization will keep the company from needing to request a higher rate increase.

However, Bailey said, any increase could potentially be detrimental for people in the community.

“At the Grace Community Kitchen, we have seen an increase in the numbers of meals we serve and in the requests for emergency food,” said Bailey. “It is hard for us to meet the needs of our people so I can only imagine how difficult it is going to be for the people in our area who are already struggling to provide basic needs for themselves and their families.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Industrial Utility Companies Inc. (KIUC) have been granted permission by the PSC to intervene in the case.

Both Laferty and Justice said they are committed to to what they can to work against the proposed rate hike.

“I urge everyone to contact the PSC and join my fight to oppose this increase,” said Laferty.

Justice said there is a need for proper accountability.

“In Frankfort, I will continue fighting to hold these investor-owned utility companies accountable to their ratepayers, not their climate change zealot shareholders,”

PSC order calls company’s decisions into question

The PSC has also recently called into question the quality of service Kentucky Power has provided

In an order from a previous case, the PSC found that Kentucky Power failed to provide adequate service to its customers.

In the order, which was entered on June 23, the PSC is requiring that the company, “show cause why it should not be subject to the remedy for failure to provide adequate service in its service territory ... and why it should not be subject to an assessment of civil penalties .. for Kentucky Power’s alleged violation of KRS 278.030 which requires a utility to provide adequate, efficient and reasonable service to the utility’s customers.”

The order was filed as part of a case begun in September 2021 in which the PSC launched an investigation into whether Kentucky Power was satisfying its regulatory obligations.

As part of its reasoning, the PSC said in a filing at the outset of the case, the commission explained that it was “concerned about the future of Kentucky Power as a utility about the customers it serves in Eastern Kentucky.”

The PSC said in the filing that its June 23 order was necessary in relation to Kentucky Power’s request to defer approximately $11.5 million in non-fuel adjustment clause eligible purchased power costs that occurred in connection with Winter Storm Elliott in December.

As a result of the extraordinary weather during that storm, PJM Interconnection LLC received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to require that all electric generating units in its footprint — including Kentucky Power — operate up to their maximum generation output levels. Kentucky Power told the PSC in filings that this resulted in extraordinary fuel costs of more than $11.5 million.

The PSC, in a separate filing on June 23, refused to allow Kentucky Power to defer the $11.5 million into a regulatory asset.

The PSC wrote in the June 23 order that, on Dec. 8, weeks before the storm, the company’s agreement to purchase capacity and energy produced at the Rockport Plant in Spencer County, Indiana, was terminated. That, the PSC said, represented a reduction in generation that resulted in Kentucky Power having an inadequate amount of available generation to produce energy to meet its peak native demands.

“Sufficient generation capacity that can be used to serve the entirety of native demand acts as a physical hedge to market energy prices, and without adequate generation capacity, Kentucky Power and its customers are subject to higher prices from market purchases for at least the amount the utility is short of its native demand,” the PSC order said.

However, the PSC found, there was no evidence presented that indicated Kentucky Power took any steps to address the energy shortfall following the end of the Rockport agreement.

Further, the order said, the PSC found that some of the company’s generating units were down due to operational issues and scheduled maintenance at the time of the winter storm.

“It is clear to the Commission ... that Kentucky Power does not have sufficient capacity available to serve customers' energy needs, has been aware of that shortcoming for a significant amount of time, understands the detriment that insufficiency can cause customers has described the speed and ease by which it could fix that shortcoming, and yet has chosen not to address its inadequacy of service,” the PSC wrote in the June 23 order.

The extra expenses of the winter storm, the PSC contends in its order, should have been planned for.

“Kentucky Power has an estimate of its customer’s maximum energy requirements,” the PSC wrote in its order. “In the lead up to and following the expiration of the Rockport UPA, having to buy energy from the market to meet Kentucky Power’s aggregate demand should have been expected, anticipated and planned for. Kentucky Power’s failure to plan for such an event, given its current capacity and energy position, does not make these expenses extraordinary. They could have, and should have, been planned for.”

The PSC is requiring that Kentucky Power submit, within 30 days of the order, a written response to the allegations contained in its order.

In a statement issued June 26, Kentucky Power said the company looks forward to addressing the PSC’s issues.

“During Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022, Kentucky Power needed to purchase electricity through the PJM Interconnection to meet peak demand during some of the coldest temperatures ever experienced in the region,” the statement said. Being a member of PJM ensures that Kentucky Power has the electricity needed to meet customer demand during times of extremely high usage.

“The PSC has asked Kentucky Power to provide more information about the company’s generation resources, how and when power is purchased through the PJM market and what steps the company takes to ensure enough generation is available to serve our customers,” the statement continued. “We look forward to addressing those issues in that proceeding.”