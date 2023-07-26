Brooke Lemonds has been promoting the City of Prestonsburg through her role with Prestonsburg Tourism for years. Beginning on August 7, Lemonds will be promoting the city in a different way as she begins her new role as the Assistant Director/ Chief Finance Officer for the Mountain Arts Center.

“When I first took the job with Prestonsburg Tourism, that’s what it was — a job, and I needed one,” Lemonds said. “Little did I know that I’d quickly fall in love with it, and feel like I had found my place in the world.

Lemonds was initially hired as an administrative assistant, which included answering phone calls, filing paperwork and similar duties. However, Lemonds quickly built a skillset that allowed her to expand her role and involvement.

“When the previous executive director left, I took on finances, such as monthly payments of bills” she said. “I’ve also collected the restaurant/hotel tax, updated payments and so forth.

Lemonds said the motor coach industry, and hosting tours for tourists, has been her favorite experience while working with Prestonsburg Tourism.

“When I stepped onto a motor coach for the first time, I felt like I was where I was meant to be,” she said. “I started designing group tours, as well as reaching out to tour companies designing tours for them. When they came to town, I was their guide. So, I was with them from the moment they arrived until they left. There’s a lot of organization that has to take place before they get here, but it is so fun. We have some amazing partners with our hotels, attractions and restaurants, and we couldn’t do it without them. It’s a great team in Prestonsburg.”

Lemonds said the decision to step away from her current role has been a tough one, but she feels as if she isn’t leaving at all.

“To me, being with the MAC will be a continuation of tourism,” she said. “I’m not going to be employed by Prestonsburg Tourism, but I’m not leaving tourism. The MAC is one of Prestonsburg’s premiere attractions. So, I feel like I’m simply moving to the attractions side of tourism.”

Lemonds said she hopes to help the MAC grow, while staying true to its legacy.

“ I’m hoping to take what I’ve learned from tourism, and implement it at the MAC” she said. “The MAC is a phenomenal facility. I want to help continue the legacy, and propel it into the future.

“ I want people to realize that Eastern Kentucky is a special place, worthy of being celebrated as much as the rest of the state,” Lemonds said. “Being with Prestonsburg Tourism has been the most amazing experience of my professional career. Prestonsburg made me feel at home, like I belonged, and there’s no place that I'd rather be. My goal in life is to make Prestonsburg shine like the diamond I know it is.”