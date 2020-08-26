Andy D. Waters, president and CEO of Community Trust and Investment Company, has announced in a statement that that Sabrina Lequire has joined CTIC’s Wealth and Trust Management (WTM) team as a wealth advisor for Private Wealth Services.
As a key member of Private Wealth Services, Ms. Lequire’s responsibilities include overseeing client relationships, administering trusts and assisting with legacy planning, the statement said. Her office is located at 346 North Mayo Trail in Pikeville.
Sabrina earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Administration from Sullivan University in Lexington. She has also obtained Master’s degrees from both Sullivan University and Morehead State University. Ms. Lequire has several years of experience in the industry and has previously held positions as a Loan Officer and Internal Auditor at Community Trust Bank. Additionally, she was a retail business owner for several years.
Sabrina grew up in Banner and currently resides there today. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, cooking, being outdoors and spending time with her family.
