Levitt AMP Whitesburg to feature Tami Neilson

From being cradled as a baby in the arms of Roy Orbison, to performing a duet with Willie Nelson, you would think that Tami Neilson lived a country music fantasy life.

However, in between these monumental occurrences, The Neilson Family Band, with Tami’s parents, and two brothers, were having to busk in the streets of small-town Ontario in order to put food on the table, performing gospel concerts to prisoners, and roaring down the Trans-Canada Highway in an exploding RV on her way to open for Johnny Cash, which she managed to do, at 18 years old, in her pajamas.

And then Tami left to start her own family on the other side of the world in New Zealand, where she now resides. Her busking chops served her well, as she took to the streets of Auckland looking for her big break. From open mic nights to clubs, to then headlining theaters and major festivals across New Zealand, Tami has now won almost every music award possible.

Tami Neilson is a powerful songwriter with a voice like no one else in country music. Her album “Kingmaker” was on most top 10 Alt-Country lists of 2022 and features the duet “Beyond the Stars” with one of her biggest fans, Willie Nelson. Come hear why Willie’s such a fan for free on June 29.

Chelsea Nolan opens the night at 6:30 p.m. Tami Neilson takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. These family friendly, free outdoor concerts occur Thursdays from June 1 through July 27, with the final show July 28. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with headliners on at 7:30 p.m. The Whitesburg Farmers Market and free CANE community meal start at 5 p.m.

Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE Kitchen.

The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is the presenting sponsor of the series. The platinum sponsors are double kwik, Appalachian Impact Fund, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Mark Energy, and CANE Kitchen. Gold sponsors are Kentucky Power, Appalachian Wireless, Cumberland Gap Water and Matt Butler Law.

Our silver sponsors are Mountain Association, Parkway Pharmacy, Artemes, Annie's Frugal Finery, TVS Cable, Horn & Associates Drilling, Whitaker Bank, Community Trust Bank, Hicks & Funfsinn Law, Senior Solutions and Bell Engineering.