Election season has been in full swing as local candidates for Floyd County district judge, judge-executive and jailer took part in a political forum held at the Gearhart Auditorium.

This public forum, hosted on the Big Sandy Community and Technical College campus in Prestonsburg, on Thursday, Oct. 27, was coordinated by Appalachian Newspapers with the discussion being mediated by Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck.

Floyd district judge

Candidates for Floyd district Judge took the stage beginning the evening's event, with Brandis Bradley and Tyler Green, discussing their reasons and motivations for running for the office.

“Court should help more than it hurts,” said Bradley.

Bradley said she believes in recovery, accountability and redemption.

“I've seen redemption with my own eyes. Addiction recovery is possible. No matter where you come from. I want everyone to have a chance to get help so Floyd County can be a better place to live and a safer place to live,” said Bradley.

Green said he is also running because he wants to help people.

“I’ve spent 14 years as a practicing attorney right here in Floyd County and throughout Eastern Kentucky. I want to help folks who can’t afford an attorney and come to court on small claims cases. I want to be able to help people who come to court in their time of loss in probate cases. I also want to continue helping folks on the criminal side, giving people the help they need, at the time they need it,” said Green.

Floyd County jailer

There are three candidates running for jailer in Floyd County — Zach McCoy, Steve Little and Gilford Hall. Only McCoy was present at the forum.

McCoy addressed the forum explaining why he was running and what he planned to do if he won.

“In my mind and in my heart, this is the most important election and the most important race that you will be casting your ballot for,” McCoy said. “My background has been mostly corrections. Before that, I worked for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office for five years. Currently, I am the regional advisor for LifeSafer Ignition Interlock. I am also a Career and Preparation Planning Counselor at Carl D. Perkins Job Corp Center working with the youth. I am running for this office because I have seen the condition of our jail. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I left my career at the Department of Corrections to run for this, so I could actually make a change.”

McCoy said he wants to approach some of the issues with the current jail, like its living quarters.

“I believe the money received from the commissary should be put back for the inmates so they can have cots. There are people sleeping on concrete,” said McCoy.

McCoy said if he is elected, he will make sure the staff at the jail are offered extensive training to ensure they are equal to other correction facilities in the area.

Floyd County judge-executive

In the race for judge-executive, incumbent Robbie Williams and Willie Crase discussed multiple topics, including the insurance tax and property taxes, effects of global warming, the auditing process for the county and infrastructure for the county when it comes to bringing new businesses to Floyd County. =

Crase, a local business owner and pastor for 10 years, said this race isn’t about what he could gain, but about what he can do for someone else.

“I was raised this way, I was raised to understand that it’s all about what we can do to help someone else and I want to bring that to a county wide level,” said Crase.

Crase said running for this office is the most different thing he’s ever done but he’s prepared for the task ahead and hopes to enrich the lives of all Floyd County citizens if he wins.

Williams, the current judge-executive, said this is a position he does not take lightly and he aims to create a local accessible government that works for everyone and not just a select few.

“I don’t care if you’re black, white, democrat or republican, rich or poor, I work for you. You are my boss,” said Williams.

In Williams’ closing statement he listed the many accomplishments he’s been a part of during his time as judge-executive as he made a pledge to continue contributing to the county, to better the area and its people and encouraged all to make it out to the polls November 8th to cast their ballot.

For a video of the full forum, visit the Floyd County Chronicle and Times Facebook page.