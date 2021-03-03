Over the course of the last year, telehealth has been transforming the way individuals receive medical attention and last week, two local hospitals presented on how this new advancement can help the Floyd County Schools District.
During the regular meeting of the Floyd County Board of Education on Feb. 22, the board received presentations from ARH and Pikeville Medical Center regarding each hospital's respective telehealth programs and how the district could benefit from them.
The first presentation was made by ARH and representatives Community Development Director for the Big Sandy Region Danielle Harmon and Highlands Highlands ARH Community CEO Tim Hatfield. According to Harmon, ARH and its hospitals are deeply indebted in Floyd County, as it has three hospitals in the area.
Harmon said ARH tracks everything that its hospitals do in its communities, and in Floyd County, ARH's three hospital's (Highlands, McDowell and Our Lady of the Way in Martin) have provided more than $33,000 in events and programming for Floyd County Schools. She added that the three hospitals have made donations of more than $8,000 to FCS and its sports teams as well, during the period of July 2019 through June 2020.
"What I'm trying to relay is that we're already integrated with Floyd County Schools and we're very grateful for those partnerships," Harmon said. “Should telemed not happen with ARH and you guys choose PMC, we're still going to be here, and we're still going to do these wonderful partnerships and things for Floyd County Schools."
According to Hatfield, ARH's telemed experience to date includes approximately 46,465 visits, system-wide, with approximately 15,452 in the Big Sandy region.
Concluding ARH's presentation was a recorded testimonial from Greg Bennet, who according to Hatfield is the regional vice president for Wellpath. According to Bennet, Wellpath has been working with the state Department of Corrections to provide all the healthcare services both inside and outside of the 14 prisons across the state of Kentucky. Bennet said the his company has been working with ARH since the beginning of the contract to provide special and emergent care to its patients.
Over the last two years, Bennet said the company and ARH has expanded to telehealth services, which has not only provided a valuable service to Wellpath, but to its patients.
"The continuity of care remains consistent," Bennet said. "Our patients move frequently between facilities, but our telehealth with ARH allows for the patients care to remain under the same providers, no matter where their location is."
Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn and Senior Vice President/COO of PMC's Physician Practice Melissa Thacker made a presentation on behalf of PMC. Blackburn said PMC has nearly one million patient encounters annually. According to Blackburn, Floyd County is PMC's second busiest market for patient encounters through its facilities, and PMC has three facilities in Floyd County.
"I've been with Pikeville Medical Center for about three and half years and, in that time, my primary focus has not just been on developing specialty care throughout the region, as well as access, but mainly focused on pediatric care," Blackburn said. "The lack of pediatric opportunities within our region was lacking and there needed to be focus and attention upon this specific area."
PMC has launched three major initiatives regarding pediatric care which it has announced in the last two and half years, Blackburn said. According to him, those include the Healthy at School initiative, the Appalachian Valley Autism Center and its Children’s Hospital, which is expected to open in December.
After Blackburn detailed PMC and some of its focus moving forward, Thacker outlined the hospital's telehealth program and how it can benefit the Floyd Schools system. With PMC's Healthy at School program, PMC has been working with Pike County Schools system to provide telehealth services. According to Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins, who was featured in a video during the presentation, the program has been huge for its kids.
"It'll be huge when it comes to our kids being in class more, it will save time from going to the doctor and for the overall attendance for our students and our staff," Adkins said. "This is going to be such a big thing for our community. When you look at how spread out Pike County is, the fact that they can come to the school for healthcare is incredible.”
According to Thacker, since implemented, the Healthy at School program has seen 70 encounters, 43 of which were students and 27 were faculty and staff.
The board thanked both hospitals for their presentations and board chair Linda Gearheart informed both that the board members will review the presentations and then decide which hospital with which it will move forward.
