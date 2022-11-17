11-16 McGuire UK game 1.jpg

Local miner Micheal McGuire and his family were among the guests honored at the Nov. 11 University of Kentucky men’s basketball game. McGuire came to public notice after UK coach John Calipari posted a picture of McGuire, covered in coal dust and in his work clothes, in attendance at the team’s blue and white game in Pikeville in October.

The world quickly knew Micheal McGuire’s name after University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari shared a photo of the Kentucky coal miner covered in coal dust with his family at the team’s annual Blue-White game last month in Pikeville.

McGuire, a lifelong UK fan, had rushed from his job at Excel Mining, to be with his family and watch his beloved Wildcats.

Coach Cal was so moved by the gesture, along with the viral post, the Hall-of-Fame coach offered McGuire and his family VIP passes to a UK game this season.

McGuire and company took the coach up on his offer, as they traveled to Rupp Arena this past Friday, Nov. 11, to watch the Wildcats take on the Duquesne Dukes.

McGuire was even given the distinct honor of being the “Celebrity Y,” during Wildcats introductions.

“I didn’t realize there were that many people there, until I stepped on the court,” McGuire said.

McGuire said his children enjoyed the game, with son Easton making friends with Wildcat mascot Scratch, and daughter Lynlee joining the UK cheer squad.

“The mascot actually came over and he and Easton played forever,” McGuire said. “He was tickled to death, and our little girl was dancing and clapping with the cheerleaders.”

The McGuires were introduced to the team, and even went to Coach Cal’s office at the Joe Craft Center, where McGuire said, the coach had several hard hats and work boots proudly displayed.

McGuire said he’s received messages of support from several states and countries, including as far away as the Netherlands.

“I also got a Thanksgiving card from Idaho,” said McGuire.

