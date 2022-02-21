With heavy rain forecast for the region this week, local officials are urging caution and for residents to remain vigilant for potential flooding.

Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the county is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“We do calls with the NWS three times a day. Our call this morning, we have been placed under a Flood Watch in effect from 1 a.m. Feb. 22 through 6 a.m. on Feb. 23,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the NWS has stated up to 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible, however, he has seen conflicting numbers by others.

“Some of the local weather stations are giving from 1 to 3 inches.” Williams continued, “We tend to go with the NWS, we feel good about it, more accurate and have been in the past.”

Portions of Floyd County were devastated on New Year’s Day 2022, with many families currently still picking up the pieces of what they have left or can salvage, something Williams said the county is keeping in mind.

“We had this flooding event on January 1, we had some snow, the ground is saturated, we just to make sure we take the necessary precautions in the next few days,” said Williams.

As of 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 21, the weather service was forecasting between 2 and 3 inches of rain for areas of Eastern Kentucky, with much of the region forecast to receive 1.5 to 2 inches between midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Much of Kentucky, including Eastern Kentucky, has been placed under a flood watch due to the potential for heavy rainfall.