Several local organizations came together on Saturday, December 10, at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park to spread some Christmas cheer by feeding families affected by the devastating July floods in Floyd County.

Numerous families are still being housed at the park’s May Lodge, and several families are still residing in travel trailers inside the campground.

Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis came up with the idea of planning an event for local families to help lift spirits during the holiday season and others quickly jumped on board to help such as, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club, The City of Prestonsburg and several local church organizations.

“Not only as a community member here, I grew up in Hueysville, Kentucky, but I’m also a momma and a nana.” Ellis continued, “I could not imagine the stress that these folks have after the traumatic event that just happened with the flooding. I just had it on my heart to do something.”

Those affected were served Christmas dinner with Santa also making an appearance. Children were also given gifts for the holidays.

Danielle Harmon, director of Community Development at ARH, stressed the importance of letting families know that someone remembered them during the holiday season.

“We don’t want anyone to think that they’re forgotten, especially around the holidays. It’s been a tough year for all of these children and all of these families, so it’s really important that we’re here and show that we care,” Harmon said.