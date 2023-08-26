The Lackey Family Pharmacy had been serving the community of Garrett for more than a decade when flooding in 2022 forced them to close their doors, said Owner Magie Billiter.
Billiter said that she didn’t want to close the business permanently so she invited the pharmacy techs and pharmacist to think outside the box.
“Our employee Kay (Martin) found the building for us,” said Billiter. “We viewed the building and thought this could work.”
Billet said they spent the next 11 months renovating the vacant building into everything they would need for the pharmacy.
Billiter said the community had suffered greatly due to the flooding and loss of homes and businesses. She wanted to make sure they could still visit the same pharmacy they had been using for years.
“I had to do what I could to help the community,” said Billiter. “They’ve suffered enough.”
Lackey Family Pharmacy is now located 13758 Ky. 80 in Garrett.