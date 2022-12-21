Floyd County sisters Teddi Cyrus and JoJo Hall come from a musical family. From growing up singing at their grandfather’s church in Drift, to performing on stage at the Mountain Arts Center with Billie Jean Osborne’s KY Opry, they have more than paid their musical dues.

During the Dec. 17 performance of the KY Opry’s Christmas show on December 17, the sister duo were shocked to learn they had been offered a record contract with Bonfire Music Group, a record label from South Carolina.

Teddi’s husband, Bobby Cyrus, cousin to country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, made the announcement on Saturday, to the surprise of Hall and Cyrus.

“We are just so thankful and humbled. We just want to thank all of you who have supported us,” Hall said.

Cyrus spoke of how the sisters both had paid their dues and dreamed of making it big one day.

“As they grew up, they dreamed just like we all that sing around here and play music — of making it big,” said Cyrus.

Bonfire Music Group’s Ethan Burkhart appeared via video to announce the formal offer and congratulate the two siblings.

“I know you’re enjoying an amazing Christmas show by the great cast here, I just want to take a minute to bring attention to two of your local favorites, sisters Teddi Cyrus and JoJo Hall. Burkhart continued. “I’m excited to announce in front of all of you, that we’re offering them a record contract with BMG.”

The Cyrus’ recently took over as directors of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, the program that gave the sisters their start.

The husband and wife team recently released a single featuring cousin Billy Ray, called “Roll That Rock,” and are currently performing together.

Cyrus and Hall were original members of the Kentucky Opry Jr Pros, as well as longtime members of the Kentucky Opry.