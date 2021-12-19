As violent storms and tornadoes ripped through seven states beginning on Friday night, Dec. 10, the toll of death and destruction is still unknown.

Western Kentucky was hit extremely hard as a tornado obliterated several communities, but most notably Mayfield, a city with just under 10,000 residents.

Floyd County is no stranger to violent extreme weather, as major flooding hit Eastern Kentucky earlier this year.

Parts of the county were devastated and work is still underway to repair the damages from the water.

Upon hearing of the news of the devastation, Floyd County officials quickly jumped into action to provide any help needed to western Kentucky.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods and others made the trip to Mayfield to assist with traffic and supplies.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams has since spoken to officials in the towns affected as to what their needs are.

“We reached out to the Kentucky Judge-Executive’s Association yesterday, and they told us they feel like they’ve got clothing, blankets, things of that nature, cleaning supplies, they have all that covered. We need gift cards, we need to get these folks some cash that they can buy clothing and the things they need to get their lives back in order.

The judge-executive’s office has organized a drive for gift cards that will be sent to those affected by the tornadoes.

“We’re letting folks know that they can drop them by my office, at City Hall in Prestonsburg, Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh’s office in McDowell and the Betsy Layne location,” Williams said. “We went through our flooding disaster earlier this year, and it was amazing the outpouring of love and support that we got from everyone around the state of Kentucky, and ask folks, please step up and let’s return the favor. Let’s help these folks out that helped us out,”