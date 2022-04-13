PAINTSVILLE — On April 9, members of multiple county tourism organizations, Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie and state Rep. Bobby McCool gathered with Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn to kick off a week of celebration in honor of Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday.

During the kickoff event, Tayla Lynn was presented with an entry into the congressional record of the House of Representatives by McCool on behalf of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers for she and the other half of Lynn and Twitty duet, Tre Twitty, and a proclamation by McKenzie declaring the week from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14 Loretta Lynn week, among other awards. Lynn was also presented with a plaque designating her as a Kentucky Colonel from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The kickoff event was opened with a letter from the office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

As part of this week's celebration, Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town, the Van Lear Historical Society and Paintsville Tourism hosted an ATV trail ride.

The ride kicked off from Webb's Grocery Store in Van Lear at 10 a.m., where riders, Trail Town volunteers and ended near noon, when attendees of the ride and the kickoff event both gathered to enjoy a soup bean dinner at the Van Lear Historical Society's Coal Miners' Museum.

Executive Directors from Pikeville, Paintsville, Prestonsburg and Letcher County, Tony Tackett, Jeremiah Parsons, Samantha Johnson and Clay Christian, respectively, also spoke at the event to highlight the importance of multi-county cooperation in showcasing the attractions the region has to offer.

The event was closed with a performance of Lynn's classic hit "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Hermalee Webb, who runs Webb's Grocery Store and whose father, Herman Webb, restored the historic home place, and cousin Donnie Witten, who played guitar during the performance.

Events will continue throughout the week as Johnson County celebrates Lynn's 90th birthday, including a presentation of the "Still a Mountain Girl" documentary at 7 p.m. April 13, at the Historic SIPP Theatre in downtown Paintsville and concluding on Thursday at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum with Front Porch Pickin' and a birthday party in Lynn's honor.

For more information, visit Paintsville Tourism's Facebook page.