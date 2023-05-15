The Louisville Orchestra is kicking off their “In Harmony Tour” in Eastern Kentucky on May 17 at the Mountain Arts Center. Following this performance will be shows at Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on May 18 and Harlan County High School on May 19.

Arricka Dunsford, Kentucky tour project manager for the orchestra, said the tour is a celebration of traditional, as well as new, music.

“This is a 70-person orchestra, and we will have guest artist Tessa Lark, a wonderful violinist from Richmond, there as well” she said. “What we are trying to do is have a blend of music that is traditional, as well as accessible to everyone. So, you may hear something from Disney, and songs like ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky,’ which is very traditional to Kentucky.

In addition to the performances, Dunsford said, the orchestra will be engaging with folks throughout the community.

“We will be doing community engagement events in each one of these areas” she said. “We will be at the Floyd County Public Library at 4 p.m. (May 17) before the performance doing a program we do in Louisville at all the public libraries. It is called ‘Once Upon an Orchestra,’ and it blends the story with the music.”

Dunsford said there will be community engagement events on May 18 at the gazebo in the Pikeville City Park at noon and at the Pike County Public Library on Lee Avenue at 2 p.m. In Harlan, the community event will be at the gazebo at Courthouse Lawn at noon.

“The community engagement events are not a full orchestra, and are instead a quartet or a quintet” Dunsford said. “This is more accessible for the musicians as far as talking to the audience, telling their story and answering questions. It’s a unique and special experience.”

Dunsford said they hope to bring more than just music to the area.

“A theme has been bridging this urban and rural divide, and music transcends” she said. “People can relate to music, and we can share the experience.”

All concerts start at 7:30 pm, and are 90 minutes in length. Doors will open at 6:30 pm for all shows.

All events are free and tickets for the MAC show can be obtained at the MAC box office. Tickets for the other shows can be obtained by visiting, louisvilleorchestra.org.