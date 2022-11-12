Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Subsidy Component began Nov. 7. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through Dec. 16, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. Assistance received during prior LIHEAP Components does not impact a household’s eligibility.

Designed to assist qualified households with offsetting their home energy cost, the Subsidy Component benefits are awarded based on a household’s income level, housing category, and heating fuel type. Eligible heating fuel types are electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood, and fuel oil.

Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor.

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program operates outreach offices in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties. Applicants should apply at their local Community Action outreach office. To locate your local office, please call, 1-888-568-3641, or visit, www.bsacap.org.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Applicants may be eligible for assistance through other utility programs, including the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEA). To find out more about the HEA program, including participating utility providers and eligibility requirements, visit, www.capky.org.

An approved LIHEAP Application is not a guarantee that a household is eligible and/or will receive benefits through HEA.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at, www.CAPKY.org.