As Floyd County and Highlands Regional ARH began its Phase 1c vaccination process on Feb. 25, the hospital was paid a visit by Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacquline Coleman who wanted to see how the process was going, as well as thank all of the healthcare heroes.
The visit was Coleman’s final stop of her tour of several of Eastern Kentucky's vaccination centers, which included Pikeville Medical Center and the ARH located in Hazard.
"We came out to Eastern Kentucky and we've traveled from Hazard, to Pikeville and now we're here in Prestonsburg, all for the purpose of being able to see the magic of people receiving their shot of hope," Coleman said. "And to be able to thank all of our healthcare heroes for all of the work that they've been able to do in order to make this possible."
According to Coleman, Team Kentucky is more than a "tagline or a motto," and that notion can be proven as individuals can see it "in living color" inside hospitals, much like ARH, every day. Coleman said that the state's hospital's, health departments, local governments and education systems have come together during this time, which, in turn, has created a sense of community.
"They've really cultivated it, because we're all fighting this challenge together," Coleman said. "And so everyone, by coming together and working to solve these challenges, becoming more efficient and effective in getting the vaccine out, that's what's made Kentucky a national leader.
"As someone from rural Kentucky, it's very important to me that we make sure, no matter what your zip code is, you have access to this vaccine," she added.
Rural Kentucky having access to the vaccine is something to which Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration have been committed, she said. According to Coleman, the equity and access the Beshear and his office has been able to create across the state is "remarkable" and is the reason Kentucky is one of the national leaders.
Coleman said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing vaccine rollout could be described as, "The definition of building the plane in the air," because the state and country having have never faced a pandemic such as this before.
"As we've moved forward and continue to, we've done it by trusting the people on the ground, by trusting the people who are building the infrastructure to make this happen and we've got great people everywhere, who are working really hard to create opportunities for all of our folks," Coleman said. "That's what's gotten us through this and it will be what continues to build as we move out of this pandemic, because this is the light at the end of the tunnel."
According to ARH doctor Anthony Stumbo, who was tasked with leading ARH's system-wide clinical COVID team, ARH hospital facilities have been doing a lot of work since day one of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been doing this for almost a year now and ARH has 13 facilities, 11 in Kentucky and two in West Virginia, and we've had a very good response and concerted effort to fight the coronavirus, while bringing the best possible care to our patients here in our communities," Stumbo said.
According to Stumbo, ARH's COVID team is made up of specialists from all of its facilities and has been participating in once a week, sometimes two, calls that has been done every week for the last 52 weeks. Stumbo said that ARH is trying to bring the best therapies and treatments to its patients in its communities, something of which that shows, as he said that the mortality rates and numbers are as good as anyone's in the nation, despite being a small area.
"With the vaccine coming out, the rates have decreased dramatically, not only in Kentucky but across the United States," Coleman said. "We're offering novel-therapies, monoclonal antibodies can be received at any of our systems, as long as patients meet criteria and much like the weather today, it's starting to feel like we're coming out of a long cold winter."
The state has been instrumental in getting ARH the vaccine and in getting it supplies of therapeutics, such as the monoclonal antibodies, according to Stumbo. Something he added, couldn't have been done without legislature.
"It was very nice to have the lieutenant governor come down and pay us a visit to see the work on the ground that's being done," Stumbo said.
Stumbo said ARH facilities are currently receiving more vaccines and on Feb. 24, it began Phase 1c of the rollout. Stumbo said those individuals include those aged 60 or older.
"91 percent of mortalities are patients over 60, so those are the most vulnerable populations," Stumbo said. "We're starting on some stage C, but there are still some in Tier A, that for whatever reason have elected to not be vaccinated yet, same with tier B. However, we are seeing less vaccine resistance as we go forward.
"When people see community leaders, physicians, their friends and family get vaccinated and have no adverse affects, they're more likely to become vaccinated."
Throughout this process, Stumbo said that ARH's staff has been tremendous and the work that has been accomplished, could not have been done without them.
"Our nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, administrators and our doctors have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for its patients," Stumbo said. "We've had staff that have had to quarantine and there's been times that our staffing has been tight. However, when one goes down, two people stand up and do the work, sometimes of two or three people, but I want to let the people in the community know that we are here for you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.