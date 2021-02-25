As Floyd County and Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center began its phase 1c vaccination process on Feb. 25, the hospital was paid a visit by Lt. Gov. Jacquline Coleman who wanted to see how the process was going, as well as thank all of the healthcare heroes.
On Feb. 25, Coleman visited the Highlands ARH facility on the final stop of her tour of several of Eastern Kentucky's vaccination centers, which included Pikevile Medical Center and the ARH medical center located in Hazard. Coleman said that the purpose of the Eastern Kentucky visit was to see the magic of individuals receiving their "shot of hope," as well as thanking those frontline workers for everything they've done through the pandemic and vaccine rollout.
Thursday marked the first day of vaccine rollout Phase 1C, according to ARH MD Anthony Stumbo, who was tasked with leading ARH's system-wide clinical COVID team. According to Stumbo, those individuals include those aged 60 or older, who he said are some of the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
For more information on Coleman's visit to Highlands Regional ARH, pick up a copy of next week's Floyd Chronicle and Times on Wednesday, March 3.
