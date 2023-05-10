A recentl-announced community development block grant was the topic of discussion at Floyd County’s Long-Term Recovery Group meeting on May 8. The group's purpose is to help bring relief to those affected by last year’s flood.
“There will be a CDBG grant administered through the Kentucky Department for Local Government” said Missy Allen, co-chair for the group and special projects director for Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “This is huge. When Judge Williams spoke with the DLG, they really wanted to move on this.”
Allen said the grant could offer victims tremendous help.
“Here is what can happen: If someone is a flood victim and was assisted by FEMA, maybe received some repairs but wasn’t able to get their home back to where it needed to be, they are eligible for up to $200,000, minus whatever amount they recently received,” Allen said. “So, if they received no help, they are eligible for the entire $200,000.
“It is my understanding that this can also be used for reconstruction,” Allen said. “This is going to move quickly, so we need to get the word out. We want to jump on it and help our people as quickly as possible.
In addition to the grant, Allen said, Williams is actively searching for properties on which to place houses for flood victims.
“Judge Williams is looking into four sections of property around the county, including Prestonsburg, Betsy Layne and McDowell” she said.
Allen said this was in order to help victims relocate within their communities. She said Williams’ main concern is acquiring property that will get people out of the flood zone and into a better location.