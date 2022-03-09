The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, in cooperation with the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville, is presenting “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” live at the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater beginning on Friday March 11, at 7:30 p.m. There are two shows scheduled for Saturday March 12, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.
According to Joe Campbell, Executive Director at the MAC, Disney Descendants The Musical is a spin-off based on the popular Disney Channel original movies, and features the offspring of some of Disney’s classic characters.
“It’s been on Disney for awhile, it’s a really neat play, a lot of good music, high energy, it’s going to really showcase what talent our 12-18 year olds of the area have,” Campbell said.
The Kentucky Opry Jr Pros will serve as the house band for the musical and the show will also feature members from the Jr Pros as vocalists.
“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” will move to the stage of the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville beginning Friday, March 18, for three additional shows. Friday and Saturday showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m, with a matinee show Sunday, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.