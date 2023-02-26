The Mountain Arts Center has announced that the Kentucky Jr. Pros Rock Show will be held at 7 p.m. April 15th at the MAC.

“This is our third year having this show,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.

He said this is one of the two shows that the Jr. Pros headline.

“The rest of the time, they open up for the Kentucky Opry with a 30 minute set, then they are off-stage,” Campbell said. “This time, it’s all them: they get to be creative and help write the show.”

“This show is a tribute to rock: two sets of rock music from the 60s through today, so all kinds of rock, '' Campbell said. “ We just had auditions about a month ago, and we have a lot of new faces in the Jr. Pros. They started rehearsing on Feb. 12 for the show.”

“This will be the last show for our two seniors: Clarke Judd, our drummer from Johnson Central, and Jeremiah Ratliff, our lead guitar player from Pike Central” Campbell said.

Campbell said Teddi Cyrus is over vocals, and Mike Bell is the band director.

“This past Christmas show was their first show putting it all together for the Jr. Pros, and they did great,” Campbell said. “The rock show is one of my favorite shows of the year. There are usually about 600-700 people there.”