The Mountain Arts Center has announced that country singer Josh Turner will be coming to the MAC during his “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” this summer.

“It should be a great show,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “I’ve been wanting to announce it, it has been in the works for a while.”

Campbell said Turner played at the MAC around 2004, just after his hit song “Long Black Train” was released. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 16.

The MAC also recently announced that Morgan Wade is bringing her “Crossing State Lines Acoustic Tour” to the MAC.

“She is a rising star, who has gained popularity quickly over the past couple of years,” Campbell said. “Her tours are almost sold out. She sold out the Ryman Auditorium in around one day.”

Campbell said Wade is an Appalachian girl, from right over the Virginia border.

“I know some folks who have spoken with her, and she’s a real artist. She’s a good singer/ songwriter, and we are glad to have her” he said.

The show is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. May 9.

For more information on tickets, visit macarts.com, or call, (606) 886-2623.