Billie Jean Osborne had a dream 25 years ago. After attending a performance of The Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Osborne knew what she had to do.

Osborne had witnessed firsthand the talent in Eastern Kentucky and knew an Opry in the mountains would be successful.

According to Joe Campbell, director of the Mountain Arts Center, it was total community effort.

“It was the vision of Mrs. Billie Jean Osborne. It finally came to fruition in October of 1996. After five or six years working on it with the city council, raising money, through U.S. Congressman(Harold) Hal Rogers, the Kinzer family really stepped up trying to get this money and they did. Her vision was to have music education of the arts and we continue that to this day,” Campbell said.

The MAC is known for performing world-class entertainment with Osborne’s namesake, The Kentucky Opry and the Opry Junior Pros.

“Everything we book we think of the community and tourism aspect of it too. As a tourist attraction, it brings folks from out of the area in to the shows and events, they spend their money in the towns and hotels, so we look at that,” said Campbell.

The 1,046-seat theater has played host to some of the biggest names in the music industry. Artists such as George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Brad Paisley and native Eastern Kentuckian Chris Stapleton.

Alumni from Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry have went on to perform with some of music’s biggest hit-makers.

Longtime member and musician Ray Salyers has performed with vocalist John Michael Montgomery. Magoffin County’s Rebecca Lynn Howard, another Kentucky Opry alum is currently the bass player and backup vocalist for Stephen Tyler. J. T. Cure, from Elkhorn City, is the longtime bass player for Chris Stapleton. Floyd County’s own, Bo Tackett is the lead guitarist for Blake Shelton.

Before the MAC, Osborne and the Kentucky Opry would perform in high school gymnasiums or even in the back of flatbed trucks.

According to Campbell, that’s when Osborne realized the performing group needed a home.

“Thirty-one, almost 32 years later the Kentucky Opry Junior Pros are going strong. We have events lined up for them and it’s all about the education with them,” Campbell said.

The MAC recently installed a new PA and sound system in 2019, which has only enhanced the acoustics inside.

“The acoustics are perfect. It’s just they way it was designed. Kudos to the architects and engineers 25-27 years ago. A lot of venues say that, but we prove it. We pride ourselves on that,” said Campbell.

The MAC isn’t restricted to musical performances only. The theater hosts many local events including high school choirs, plays and even movies on the center’s massive video screen.

“We’ve recently started showing movies when we can. We have our high school choir concerts, piano and voice recitals, so we want the community to be involved,” Campbell said.

The MAC also features a state-of-the-art recording studio which Campbell says is already booking up for 2022.

“It’s really starting to get busy. Brennan Meek, does a phenomenal job in our recording studio. We’ve invested a lot of money in it over the past three to four years, we got brand new equipment and it’s really starting to pay off. We’re getting some really good acts in there and cranking out some really good albums and singles,” said Campbell.

Campbell says that in the new year, the shows will pay tribute to the MAC’s 25 years of performing.

The Mountain Arts Center has an impressive lineup for 2022 as well.

On Jan. 13, country music super-group Lonestar will take the stage. Finding huge success in the 1990’s and 2000’s with hits, “Amazed,” and “I’m Already There.” The band featured nine number one hits on Billboard’s Country Charts.

Feb. 5, funny man James Gregory will perform. Dubbed, “The Funniest Man in America,” the native of Georgia brings smiles with his southern charm and wit.

Legendary Bluegrass group Blue Highway will perform Feb. 25. The band has been nominated for a prestigious Grammy Award three times and have 28 IBMA Awards.

Campbell says a new show has recently been added to the lineup. Up and coming artist Tyler Booth will perform in Prestonsburg on Feb. 26.

“He’s on the up and up, he’s got a big 2022 ahead of him and we’ve got him coming in February 26,” Campbell said.

On March 11-12, the MAC will put on a production of Disney’s Descendants, featuring members of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros.

Richard Marx, best known for several hits in the ‘80s, will play an intimate acoustic show on March 27. Marx has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and is remembered for hits, “Right Here Waiting,” and “Now and Forever.”

If you are interested in any of the programs offered by the MAC, the recording studio or events, you can contact 1-888-MAC-ARTS or visit, www.macarts.com