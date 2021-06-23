MAC celebrates ‘Munroe’ with one final performance

Fans turned out in droves June 19 to welcome back to the stage the Billie Jean Osborne Kentucky Opry and Junior Pros for a night of celebration and tears, as Fred Goble, better known by his alter-ego “Munroe,” made his last appearance on the MAC stage after a 30-year career.
The Kentucky Opry Junior Pros opened the show, titled “A Night for Munroe” with a beach-type set playing classics from The Beach Boys to Disney favorites.
Goble— Aka “Munroe,” was introduced to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.
Goble even performed at the “Jenny Wiley Opry,” the precursor to the Kentucky Opry. In his signature red-white-blue vest, and baseball cap adorned with a bird on top, Goble thanked his many fans for their years of dedication and kindness.
“I’m going to miss you all,” Goble said.
The Kentucky Opry will continue its schedule throughout the summer, with dates June 25 and 26, July 10, 17 and 24. All shows start at 7 p.m.
You can get your tickets by visiting, www.macarts.com, or by calling, 1-888-MAC-ARTS, or you can also stop by the box office.