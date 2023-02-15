Director Joe Campbell and his staff at the Mountain Arts Center are always looking for new ways to captivate audiences by booking a wide variety of entertainment.

According to Campbell, the MAC is so much more than just a music venue.

“We hold this center in high regard. Everybody that works here, is proud to work here, and we think we can go up against any venue of this size in the state,” Campbell said.

The MAC is not only a state-of-the-art concert hall, but has the capacity to host school plays, political functions, as well as serve as a movie theater.

“With our diverse programming and community outreach, I think, we’re one of the best arts centers in Kentucky,” said Campbell.

According to Campbell, the center recently completed upgrades to its sound and lighting systems and installed a new curtain on the stage.

Campbell also credits a lot of the success at the MAC, in part, to the MAC’s tireless staff.

“We have a top-notch facility and a top-notch staff and crew. All of them are unbelievable.” Campbell continued. “They love this place. They work extremely hard and are talented at every job they do in this building.”

Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry and Junior Pros recently created another performing troupe, the ‘Rising Stars,” which will serve as a feeder to the Junior Pros.

“We had a record 71 kids audition for the Jr Pros,” Campbell said. “I was out of town, but the directors called me and said, ‘This talent is unbelievable. We’ve got some ideas to keep this talent,’ and the ‘Rising Stars’ were born.”

Auditions weren’t the only records broken this year at the MAC. According to Campbell, the center’s recording studio has already had a monumental year this far.

“The studio has really taken off. Brennen (Meek) has done a wonderful job with the studio. He actually just got back from Muscle Shoals,” Campbell said.

The MAC played host to renowned comedian James Gregory on Feb. 4. Country music supergroup Confederate Railroad will perform on Feb. 24, with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out set to perform the following night, Feb. 25.

For more information, visit www.macarts.com, call, 1(888) MAC-ARTS, or stop by the box office.