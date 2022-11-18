The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg will ring-in the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, as the Wizards of Winter take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The Wizards of Winter is a holiday rock event for the whole family and features members of classic rock royalty such as Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult and The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as well as veterans of Broadway.
Tickets for the show are $25.00 for upper-level seating and $35.00 for lower-level. You can get your tickets by calling, 1-888-MAC-ARTS, or you can stop by the box office, or visit, www.macarts.com, for more information.