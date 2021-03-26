Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian Mountains play host to arguably some of the brightest talent around the nation and, this past weekend, a number of those talented people were recognized during the inaugural "Appy" awards.
On March 20, the Mountain Arts Center and Big Sandy Community Technical College partnered up to present the inaugural Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, or more commonly known as the "Appys." The "Appys" was live streamed virtually Saturday evening on cmh.com and represented six categories and 43 awards.
According to MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell, contestants were included from six states of the 13 state Appalachian region. The top five of each award category were chosen by the public vote on www.appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com. These contestants were sent to a panel, which he said featured some "industry insiders" as well as others to choose the winners. Those winners chosen on Saturday include:
• Best Female Vocalist: Aliyah Allen
• Best Male Vocalist: Tyler Childers
• Best Wind and Brass: Matthew Polashek
• Community Arts and Entertainment Award: Tim Parks
• Best Drummer: Luke Estep
• Best Guitarist: Josh Shepherd
• Best Keyboardist: Chase Lewis
• Best Strings (Non-Guitar/Bass): Megan Bryant
• Best Middle School Choir: Morgan Town Middle School: Natchez, Mississippi
• Best Middle School Band: Edythe J. Hayes Middle School: Lexington
• Best Drama, Speech, Acting Educator: Octavia Biggs Fleck
• Best Dance Instructor: Jody Shepherd
• Best High School Band: Pike County Central High School Band
• Best High School Choir: Rowan County High School
• Best Music Educator: Roosevelt Escalante
• Album of the Year: Arlo McKinley: Die Midwestern
• EP of the Year: Branden Martin: Live at Southern Ground
• Best Original Short Film/Documentary: Collective: Finding Home
• Best Author: Bobi Conn: “In the Shadow of the Valley: A Memoir”
• Best Americana: Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms
• Best Bluegrass: Mama Said String Band
• Best Blues: Michael DeBellefeuille
• Best Country: Chris Stapleton
• Best Indie/Folk: Beth Burden
• Best Jazz, Latin, Big Band, World: Eric Wurzelbacher
• Best Original Song: Shelby Lore: Everything They Said
• Best POP: Brother Smith
• Best Rock: Magnolia Boulevard
• Best Songwriter: Chris Knight
• Best Album Art: Leah Lykins
• Best Digital Mixed Media Artist: David Neace
• Best Graphic Designer/Best Logo: Kait Flora
• Best Painting: Jerielle Hanlon - KY Pop Art
• Best Sculpture: Payton Martin
• Best Tattoo Artist: Michael Wilcox
• Best Recording Engineer: Garrick Howell
• Best Television Personality: Amber Philpott
• Best Bassist: JT. Cure
• Best Cover Band: Mountain Oyster Cult
• Best Radio Host/DJ: Jamey Johnson
• Best Live Music Venue: The Ryman Auditorium
• Best Luthier: Mike Mankel: Bourbon Barrel Guitars
• Best Photographer: Sarah Cahill
• Star City Award: Boyd Holbrook
Campbell said that the awards show has received a lot of positive comments and that several of Saturday's winners has reached out to the MAC in order to express how thrilled and appreciative they were.
"Even during the show airing on Saturday night, I was getting some texts and other messages from people just commenting on how much they liked or was enjoying the show," Campbell said. "We've had phone calls with some more comments come in today (Monday, March 22), so it seems like overall, things have been pretty positive."
Including some tickets for sponsors, according to Campbell, around 119 viewers tuned into the inaugural awards show. However, he added that the number didn't include those who chose to watch the "Appys" in small groups.
Campbell said that award show couldn't have been done without the staff from both the MAC and BSCTC and despite the "Appys" being a co-production between the MAC and BSCTC, there were several others that made the inaugural show not only possible, but a success.
"Prestonsburg Tourism and CMH23 were huge in making this happen the way it did," Campbell said. "Both are great partners and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them be a part of this with us."
Although Campbell jokingly admitted that there was a bit of a "hangover" effect around the MAC after such a fun and successful night, he added, that despite the "Appys" only concluding this past weekend, discussions have already began regarding planning next year's award show.
"We've got some plans and dates already close to being set in stone," Campbell said. "We've got a lot of ideas and plans, but I don't want to say too much just yet.
"Just be ready to stay tuned over the next three to four months," he added.
