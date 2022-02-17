It has long been said that, if an artist wants a career in music, they have to pick up stakes and move to Music City — Nashville, Tennessee.

The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, is trying to change that narrative, however. The MAC is not only a theater and concert venue, but also houses a state-of-the-art recording studio capable of improving any artist's sound.

The MAC studio is original to the facility which was built in 1996, however, it was used for storage for a time.

Studio Engineer Brennen Meek, who has revived the studio to its current glory, studied at the famed The Black Bird Academy in Nashville.

It was Meek’s passion to return home and create a studio that could rival the hallowed studios in Music City. And that’s exactly what he did. The MAC studio is equipped with some of the best in instruments, boards, and speakers, as well as sound-proof foam.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton works closely with the MAC and understands the venue’s impact on not only the city, but the whole of Floyd County.

“The Mountain Arts Center Recording Studio is a tremendous asset to our region. We know that music thrives here in the mountains, and the ability to professionally record our music for the world to hear is one of the best ways we can leverage our talents and build economic stability through the arts,” said Stapleton.

The MAC also shares a special partnership with Big Sandy Community and Technical College. BSCTC and the MAC have worked in tandem to enhance educational opportunities with a goal to add more audio engineering education and curriculum.

Acting BSCTC President Dr. Denise King praised the partnership between the college and the MAC.

“There is great synergy in the partnership between BSCTC and the Mountain Arts Center. Our collaboration is truly remarkable, as musical artists hone their talents in the rehearsal rooms, on the stage, in the recording studio, and on CMH23 Radio. This is all right here at home, and the possibilities are endless,” King said.

The MAC Studio has hosted such acts as the Grammy-winning bluegrass group IIIrd Tyme Out, as well as other famous names in music.

If interested in recording reserving time at the MAC Studio, contact the Mountain Arts Center at, (606) 886-2623.