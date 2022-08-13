The man charged in the murder of three Floyd County police officers, K-9 Drago, as well as injuring four other officers, appeared via video for arraignment before Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris Aug. 8.
Counsel for Lance Storz, 49, of Main Street, Allen, waved his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
Storz stands charged with killing Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, PPD K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins as well as K-9 Drago. Four other officers were injured in the deadly shooting that took place the evening of June 30.
One of those officers who was injured in the standoff — FCSO Deputy Darrin Lawson — returned home last week with a hero’s welcome. Lawson had been hospitalized at the University of Kentucky since the deadly shooting.
Judge Harris accepted the not guilty plea of Storz, 49, of Allen. Harris set a pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Feb. 19.