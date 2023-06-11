An investigation into the theft of a trailer from a local school led to the arrest of a Floyd County man last week.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a report May 30 of a trailer stolen from Betsy Layne Elementary School and began an investigation.
"Deputies John Dixon and Kris Hall analyzed footage captured by the newly installed camera system, which proved instrumental in gathering crucial information," a press release from the sheriff's office said.
Marty Hamilton, 65, of David, was arrested the same day without incident and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing, according to Deputy Kevin Thacker.
The trailer, which is used to haul cardboard to be recycled, was recovered, Thacker said.
"Sheriff John Hunt commends the exceptional efforts of the deputies involved in this case," the press release said. "He extends his appreciation to the Floyd County Board of Education for their decision to install the advanced camera system, which played a pivotal role in aiding the investigation. This technology, implemented just three months ago, has already proven highly effective in combating criminal activities."