Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Alpike Motel at Ivel.
Instead, they arrested a Pikeville man on drug and trafficking charges, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, the statement said, deputies observed 30-year-old Michael Zienkiewicz, of Pikeville, trying to gain entry into the reported vehicle due to the keys being locked inside.
Deputies proceeded to question Zienkiewicz, the statement said, during which time they discovered he had an active warrant. Upon taking him into custody, officers also found several bags of methamphetamine which appeared to be packaged for sale, as well as a container of heroin, according to the statement.
Zienkiewicz was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and one count of trafficking (methamphetamine).
Zienkiewicz was lodged in the Floyd County jail.