A local man who has both Floyd and Pike County addresses listed in court documents was arrested April 5 on numerous charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin.

However, court documents show these aren’t the only trafficking charges Casey L. Collins, 39, whose listed addresses include Frozen Creek, Raccoon, and School Street, Betsy Layne, is facing.

According to a citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, in the April 5 incident, a search warrant was being served at a residence at Hale Road, Harold, and the officers knew Collins, who had an active felony warrant, was present.

Ball wrote that, when he arrived at the residence, he saw a man, later identified as Collins, flee the rear of the residence and run over a hill. Ball wrote that he found Collins attempting to hide in brush and took him into custody without incident. The citation said the officers then learned that Collins had jumped out of a second-story window prior to fleeing.

Collins, the citation said, was not injured and refused medical attention.

Ball wrote that while Collins was taken into custody, forced entry was made into the residence where others were detained.

While searching Collins, the citation said, Ball found approximately 1 ounce of suspected heroin and a large amount of U.S. currency in small denominations exceeding $1,000 in total. Ball wrote that, during a search of Collins’ bedroom in the residence, officers found approximately 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as various items of drug paraphernalia.

Collins, the citation said, admitted to ownership of the substances and was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Others arrested during the service of the search warrant, according to a statement released by KSP, were:

• Jessica Reynolds, 40, of Harold, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance.

• Shawnda Parker, 37, of Georgetown, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance.

• Joshua Parker, 41, of Waco, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation by KSP Det. Sheldon Thomas.

At the time of his arrest, Collins was also facing two separate indictments linked to previous trafficking cases.

The most recent indictment was handed down in Floyd Circuit Court in February and charges Collins with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 grams or greater, two counts), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, greater than or equal to 28 grams), being a persistent felony offender in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins, court documents show, is also facing an indictment handed down in Floyd Circuit Court in December charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine), aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, greater than or equal to 28 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.