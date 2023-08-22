Man charged with murder in connection with 2021 crash

An Inez man was arrested Monday, Aug. 21, on charges stemming from a July 29, 2021 crash on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg that left one woman dead and a passenger of a vehicle injured.

Jeffrey Stanley, 45, of Inez was indicted in Floyd County Circuit Court on Aug. 9 on charges of murder, first-degree assault, DUI and a traffic charge.

According to the indictment Stanley, "committed the offense of murder by operating a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life by driving while intoxicated."

Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said Stanley was under the influence when he crossed over to the left lane in front of the Tiger Mart on U.S. 23 and struck a vehicle driven by Carolyn Rohr, of East Point. Rohr died as a result of the wreck.

"The assault charge is a result of injuries to a passenger in Stanley's vehicle," said Turner.

Turner said that, once the arraignment has been scheduled, they will hold a pretrial conference where prosecuting attorney's can speak with Stanley's lawyers.

"After the arraignment, in the next three or four months, we will have a pretrial conference and talk it out with his lawyer," said Turner. "This is when any plea deals would be discussed. If we can't resolve it at that time, it will go to trial."

Stanley was ordered held on a $1 million cash bond.

The next court date in this case is set for Sept. 5.