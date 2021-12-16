On Dec. 10, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Smith, following a jury's recommendation, sentenced Floyd Junior Sexton, 40, to life in prison for the 2014 murder of Bill Collins.
Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner was asking the court to consider between 20 years and life in prison in relation to the crime.
"In Kentucky, the jury's decision like that, is still just a recommendation and it's still ultimately up to the judge," said Turner.
In October 2014, Sexton ran across the country, as far away as Arizona, before being apprehended in Texas.
"At the sentencing hearing (Sexton’s) attorney made an argument and asked the judge to give him a lesser sentence and the judge, after considering everything, he decided to follow the jury's recommendation," Turner said.
Sexton was given an opportunity to speak at his sentencing by Judge Smith, but declined to do so.