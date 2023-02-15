The Prestonsburg City Council recently announced a new management group, StoneCrest-Jenny Wiley LLC, has taken over management of the StoneCrest golf course, as well as the equine center.
Under the new agreement, according to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, the city will still be involved in day-to-day operations, however, the city will not spend more than $400,000 annually on the course. SCJW LLC, will invest $1 million in upgrades to the course, which according to Stapleton, will then trigger an option-to-buy clause included in the agreement.
“The day-to-day operations still come to us, but where we’ve been investing up to $800,000 to $900,000 per year, now, when we invest $400,000, we’re done,” Stapleton said.
The $1 million investment from SCJW LLC will go towards upgrades to fairways, bunkers and tee boxes, as well as improvements to the club house, he said.
A deed restriction on the property states that the golf course must remain public and must be used for recreational activities.
The agreement is for a period of four years, with the option-to-buy activated once the $1 million investment has been made, Stapleton said.
“The way we set this management agreement up, was trying to protect everybody, including the city. We have been losing a tremendous amount of money for several years,” said Stapleton.