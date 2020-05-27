A Floyd County woman who was sentenced to 10 years in February for charges that stem from a deadly DUI crash was released on parole this month.
Kimberly Akers, 46, of Grethel, was released on parole on May 19, according to records filed by the Kentucky Department of Corrections online, and she’s being supervised by the District 11 probation and parole office in Prestonsburg.
In February, Akers was sentenced by Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris to serve 10 years for second-degree manslaughter and two years for first-degree wanton endangerment, for a total sentence of 12 years. Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner recommended that sentence, with agreement from the victim’s family that the sentence be suspended after the service of six years, with the balance set to be probated for five years.
The plea came after the family of Heidi Ann Hamilton asked the court to order Akers to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment, with her sister Heather Tackett addressing Harris in court prior to Akers pleading guilty on the charges in November 2019.
In accepting that plea deal, Akers agreed, as the family requested, to complete drug treatment before her sentencing date, and she did so at a residential treatment center prior to her sentencing hearing in February.
With a 10-year sentence, Akers was eligible for parole after the service of about two years, but Turner said he did not expect it to be granted at Akers’ first parole hearing.
“I knew that she had reached her minimum parole eligibility but I did not think they would grant her parole that soon on a homicide charge,” he said in a statement. “That’s disappointing. But I am often baffled by decisions the parole board makes so this wouldn’t be the first time.”
Akers was initially facing charges of murder and assault for the Dec. 14, 2017, crash that killed Heidi Hamilton, 38, of Craynor, and injured her finance Chris Hamilton, 38. Chris Hamilton reported after Akers’ arraignment that he and his finance were on their way home from visiting family when the crash occurred. Police reported that Akers was under the influence when she caused that crash.
Last week, Kentucky Department of Corrections reported that the minimum expiration of Akers’ sentence, or her “good time release date,” was December 30, 2022. Now, the website reports that as the date her supervision ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.