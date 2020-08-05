Recently, a Martin man was arrested on several drug charges after law enforcement officials received a complaint regarding a male subject repeatedly entering a gas station with a female, who was said to be dancing in the parking lot.
On Monday, July 27, Kendall Hackworth, 32, of Martin was arrested on several drug charges, including trafficking heroin, after the Prestonsburg Police Department received the complaint.
According to the arrest citation, upon arrival, PPD officer J. Hinkle said in the citation, he and officer Brad Caldwell made contact with four individuals.
Hinkle wrote that Caldwell asked Hackworth to exit the front passenger side seat, at which time Officer Nick Bingham deployed K9 unit Davis, according to the citation. The K9 unit indicated there was something around the passenger side seat in which Hackworth was previously sitting.
Hinkle wrote in the citation that a search ensued, during which officers located a small bag in the door handle, which is described in the citation as a white powdery substance that was believed to be cocaine. The citation also said that a red cigarette package was located in the floor board where Hackworth was previously sitting and upon further investigation, Hinkle wrote, the package was found to contain a large bag, which had small packaged baggies inside of it. The citation said the smaller baggies contained a gray powdery substance believed to be heroin. Hinkle wrote that a syringe was also found in the cigarette package.
Hackworth was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
The citation said Hackworth had symptoms of an overdose and was transported to ARH hospital where he was medically cleared for jail. Hackworth was then transported and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.