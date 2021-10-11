The City of Martin canceled its regular scheduled meeting for Tuesday Sept. 28, due to a possible exposure of COVID-19 at City Hall.
Martin Mayor Sam Howell sent out an Executive Order to council members stating:
“On 9-28-21 City Hall was exposed by an individual possibly with Covid-19 virus. Due to health and safety concerns of our City Employees, City Council, Members of the Public, the regular scheduled meeting for the Martin City Council for Tuesday September 28, 2021, has been canceled. A special called meeting will be scheduled as soon as possible.”
The order did not state who may have been exposed. There was also no reason given why the meeting wasn’t held virtually.
The city’s council has missed meeting several times this year.