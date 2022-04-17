A Martin woman was arrested recently after a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly found her in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and items used in drug trafficking.
According to arrest citation, while on a safety checkpoint on Ky. 122 in Martin, FSCO Deputy Dusty Newsome observed a vehicle driven by Sabrina Howell, 36, of Ice Plant Hollow.
Deputy Kris Hall asked Howell for her driver’s license and she said she didn’t have it, the citation said. Newsome wrote that it was discovered that Howell had three active warrants and her driver’s license was suspended.
During a subsequent search, Newsome wrote, officers found approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and several smaller empty plastic baggies.
Howell was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and driving on a suspended license.