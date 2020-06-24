The Floyd County Sheriff's Department reported that a Martin woman was arrested on several drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop the night before.
On June 18, the sheriff’s department reported, Laken Leann Harris, 32, of Martin, was arrested and charged after a K9 unit alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Ky. 114. The alert resulted in deputies discovering a variety of illegal narcotics, which included more than 100 grams of crystal meth, heroin, ecstasy and other drugs, along with paraphernalia officers said is used for packaging and selling illegal drugs.
According to the citation, Deputies J. Szymchack and Kevin Thacker made the stop after observing Harris, who was driving gray Dodge Charger, swerve over into the fog line four times. While approaching the vehicle after conducting the stop, Szymchack wrote, Thacker noticed Harris moving around inside the vehicle. Harris told the officers there was nothing in the vehicle.
Szymchack wrote that K9 Drago was deployed to examine the vehicle.
The citation said that Harris was asked to step out of the vehicle in order for the search to be conducted and Szymchack wrote that, after questioning Harris again, she then reached inside her bra and pulled out a clear bag which contained approximately 113 grams of methamphetamine.
Szymchack wrote in the citation that, after being questioned by Thacker once again, Harris gave him another bag that contained four bags of a brown substance believed to be heroin, nine gabapentin pills, 16 ecstasy pills, three clonazepam pills, seven diazepam pills, three baggies containing marijuana, a THC candy and the citation said that Harris also had a THC pen on her person.
Harris was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (crystal meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (ecstasy), trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and other violations
Harris was transported and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
