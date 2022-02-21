Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced that masks will be optional in the district’s buildings beginning Feb. 22.
According to a letter from Shepherd dated Feb. 20, the district continues to recommend and strongly encourages masks to be worn and masking will continue to be required on the district’s buses, which fall under a federal mandate.
“This decision is not made lightly,” Shepherd wrote. “My team and I based this decision on the internal number of positive/quarantined students and staff continuing to decline the past month. We will revisit this option if numbers within our district change.”
Shepherd said in the letter that the district still has Temporary Remote Instruction (TRI) days available to schools which may close due to COVID. If a school uses a TRI day, students and staff in that school will be required to wear masks indoors for five school days upon return, the letter said.
“Parents who want their children to wear masks can make that choice and should simply continue sending your child to school with a mask,” Shepherd wrote. “We are also encouraging everyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated to talk to your doctor about taking the vaccine. We will continue to encourage hand washing, have hand sanitizer available, implement extra cleaning, have masks available and social distance when possible.”
Shepherd said the district will continue to monitor the situation and communicate changes as quickly as possible.