Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd recently announced the hiring of two new principals in the Floyd County Schools District. Kevin O’Quinn will be principal at May Valley Elementary School and Rady Martin will be principal at South Floyd Elementary School. Both schools are K-8 schools.

“Congratulations to Mr. O’Quinn on his appointment as the new principal at May Valley Elementary, and to Mr. Rady Martin as the principal of South Floyd Elementary,” Shepherd said in a statement announcing the hirings. “Their leadership skills make them outstanding choices to lead their respective schools. I have no doubt that under their guidance, both May Valley and South Floyd Elementary will flourish as centers of learning. Let us warmly welcome these educators and support them in their mission to inspire and shape the futures of our students.”

O’Quinn brings 16 years of experience to his new leadership role. The previous six years, he was assistant principal at May Valley and prior to that, he taught for 10 years.

O’Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a master’s degree in both Special Education and School Administration. In addition, O’Quinn completed a three year in-district leadership academy program at that time titled The Curriculum Instructional and Assessment Team.

Currently O’Quinn resides in Prestonsburg with his wife Angie and their children Laci, Leah Kate and Luke.

“My goal for May Valley is to ensure all students learn to their maximum potential,” O’Quinn said. “I look forward to continuing working with the students and staff of May Valley Elementary. I want to continue with the tradition and success the school has had for many years. I am excited for my new role as principal and look forward to a great year. Go Tigers.”

Martin brings 22 years of experience with 14 years being in an administrator’s role. He served as principal at McDowell Elementary until the school closed due to consolidation. In addition, Martin has worked as an administrator at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. He has also served as director of special education and was an administrator for the Floyd County Early College Academy.

Martin completed his preparation for principalship at Morehead State University. In addition, he completed a 3 year in-district leadership academy program, at that time titled: The Curriculum, Instructional, and Assessment Team.

Beyond the classroom, for 11 years, Martin has coached and served as a mentor for young athletes. He served as the director of junior pro basketballat the Floyd County Community Center and is the president of the South-Central Little League in Floyd County.

Martin currently resides at McDowell with his wife Rhonda.

“I could not be happier to return to South Floyd,” said Martin. “I have a lot of good memories there. I want to ensure that the kids on Left Beaver have the same opportunities that every other student in Floyd County does.”