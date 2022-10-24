The McCall Art Gallery of Big Sandy Community & Technical College will exhibit “Chicken Nuggets,” the latest works of artist Heather Branch Owens and her 10-month-old son, Finnian.
Heather Branch Owens is the owner and proprietor of The Mountain Muse in Prestonsburg, and her specialties are all things eclectic, strange and unusual. Heather works with various types of media and is always testing something new, whether is a new tasty treat or an art concoction. Although she is originally from Salyersville, she now resides in a small shroom, and dust-covered nest tucked in a row in downtown Prestonsburg with her little boy Finn, three dogs, a cat and a husband.
Finnian Owens is the newest addition to the Owens nest, being both a surprise and a miracle balled into a bright-eyed wild creature. Finn is quite the color expert, as he has been given the job of color picker (and chewer) and canvas wallerer of this collection. Finnian is currently 10 months old.
Join us for a reception to celebrate the opening of “Chicken Nugget” at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 on the Prestonsburg Campus.